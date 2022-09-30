Amazon has launched Amazon Live, a live shopping feature on the platform where customers can directly interact with content creators, in India.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, over 150 content creators will run 15 live streams every day from 10 am to 1 am. Creators will showcase products, answer customer questions in real time, run polls, and offer limited-duration deals.

“With Amazon Live launch, we want to make the shopping experience exciting and meaningful for our customers, while allowing brands to have a deeper engagement that resonates with today’s savvy shoppers,” said Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience and Marketing, Amazon India.

“The launch comes at an opportune time for customers seeking to shop during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Through Amazon Live, Amazon India aims to connect the influencers with customers at scale, enabling them to make informed purchases,” he added.

Almost a year ago, Walmart-owned Flipkart announced a collaboration with short video platform Moj to enable video and live commerce experiences at scale. Myntra too forayed into social commerce with M-Live.

India's ecommerce market is projected to be $220 billion by 2025, while social commerce could touch upwards of $50 billion in terms of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), according to EY India.