﻿Apple﻿unveiled several devices during its much-anticipated ‘Far Out’ event, expanding its hardware portfolio with four new iPhones, three new Apple Watches, and the next-generation AirPods Pro.

iPhone 14 series

While the iPhone maker introduced the same number of smartphones as last year, it decided to skip the ‘Mini’ variant this time.

The tech giant’s new lineup includes iPhone 14 (6.1-inch display) and a larger iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch display), both powered by last year’s A15 Bionic chip and featuring incremental hardware updates compared with iPhone 13.

The two devices feature a new dual-camera system with a larger sensor and pixels, and a new front selfie camera with autofocus. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT) RED with up to 512GB storage capacity.

While the entry-level iPhone 14 smartphones feature limited updates from a hardware point of view, the more premium iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch display) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch display), are powered by Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip.

The front camera system has been redesigned to take up less display area in the pro devices. The two smartphones feature a new pro camera system, with a 48MP primary camera featuring a quad-pixel sensor. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black, with up to 1TB storage capacity.

Apple also introduced two new safety capabilities - Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite - on all iPhone 14 series devices.

Apple Watch options

In addition to the iPhones, Apple Watches have become an essential companion for numerous people. To further broaden the base, Apple has introduced Watch Series 8, a second-generation Watch SE, and a premium Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Series 8 builds on health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

It will be available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, in starlight, midnight, silver, and (PRODUCT) RED colours with aluminium cases and in silver, graphite, and gold colours with stainless-steel cases.

The new Apple Watch SE offers the core Apple Watch experience, including activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, as well as the new Crash Detection feature and a completely redesigned back case at a more affordable price. It will be available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium cases, in midnight, starlight, and silver finishes.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Made from aerospace-grade titanium, Watch Ultra, the most rugged Apple Watch to date, brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure. It comes with a 49mm titanium case, a flat sapphire front crystal, and a customisable Action button for instant access to a wide range of useful features. Watch Ultra is certified to WR100 and EN 13319.

Apple claims Watch Ultra can accommodate the most extreme environments in outdoor exploration with an on-wrist operating temperature from -20° to 55° C.

Next generation AirPods Pro

Powered by the new H2 chip, the second generation AirPods Pro brings major upgrades to Transparency mode, and Spatial Audio, while cancelling up to twice as much noise over their predecessor. A new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier offer richer bass and clear sound, while a new extra small ear tip provides an even better fit.

New AirPods Pro offer touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life.