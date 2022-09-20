Avery Dennison launches Digital Acceleration Center in Bengaluru

Avery Dennison, a Fortune 500 company, which focuses on digitisation of the apparel industry with deeper integration of bridging the physical and digital worlds, has recently opened its newest Digital Acceleration Center (DXC) in Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park.

Avery Dennison’s Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS) provides end-to-end solutions, predominantly in the apparel and footwear industry. It offers physical and digital labelling solutions that enable brands and retailers to address challenges and opportunities from source through to the store and in consumer engagement.

"Our idea is to give as much information and transparency as possible for any product. Whether it is a cloth you wear, the food you eat, or what you prescribe for. Every large brand associated with us has a label and tag that gives the consumer information on the product, where it was made, the kind of materials used, etc., so they can be fully aware," said Sanjay Agrawal, in a conversation with YourStory.

Avery Dennison opened the Digital Acceleration Center in India and other parts of the world, including Dallas, Texas, and Schengen, China. The company is looking to open additional locations in Miamisburg, Ohio, and Hong Kong, and has invested over $10 million globally to build these centers.

“As part of our journey to bridge the physical and digital worlds, the Digital Acceleration Center will enable us to bring products and services to markets and customers at an accelerated pace,” said Michael Barton, SVP/GM Global Apparel Solutions, RBIS, Avery Dennison. “We are thrilled to establish this centre in Bengaluru and advance our efforts to give every physical product a digital identity,” he added.

The centre will bring together the top talent in big data, information technologies, smart manufacturing, and more, to drive innovation and digitise the company’s infrastructure. The company aims to use this digital transformation to create a more streamlined and sustainable future for its employees, customers, and consumers.

“Our DXC in India will drive innovation using digital solutions,” said Sanjay Agrawal, IT VP, RBIS, Avery Dennison. “This is one of our many efforts to accelerate digital and data competence for solutions leadership and enhanced customer experience.”

“Expanding our talent and workforce capabilities in Bengaluru will enable our company to accelerate digital optimisation and transformation and future-proof our IT workforce,” said Nicholas Colistio, SVP and CIO, Avery Dennison. “Our integrated, holistic workforce strategies are helping us tap into diversity and modern skillsets required for executing our digital journey.”

