This is not a drill. Twitter has finally rolled out the much-awaited feature of all time—an edit button!

But there’s a price to pay. While the company is testing this feature internally for now, it will expand it to Twitter Blue subscribers later this month. For the uninitiated, Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription available in a select few countries for $4.99.

Meanwhile, it’s time to go back to Middle Earth with Prime Video’s Rings of Power debuting today. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's epic Lord of the Rings, the show is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and the original trilogy.

In the works since 2017 when ﻿Amazon﻿ acquired the show’s global television rights for nearly $250 billion, it is being touted as the “most expensive television series ever made”. After all, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is a longtime Tolkein fan, and he can afford it.

Rings of Power is directly competing with another popular fantasy prequel show airing right now—HBO’s House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, which has already recorded more than 25 million viewers since its premiere on August 21.

So, what are you choosing—Middle Earth’s elves or the dragons of Westeros?

Delivering end-to-end green logistics

New-age wellbeing with precision healthcare

Bike Bazaar raises Rs 170 Cr in Series D

Here’s your trivia for today: What was the only game included in the first version of Microsoft Windows?

Startup

Founded in July 2021 by Devrishi Arrora and Pragya Mittal, ﻿EVIFY﻿ is a B2B (business-to-business) full-stack, tech-enabled green logistics company that provides end-to-end solutions.

Presently operating in Surat, it offers various services to delivery players in FMCG, ecommerce, and other industries keen to replace traditional vehicles with EV fleets.

Green-mile delivery:

EVIFY’s logistics solutions wing Eveeto focuses on processes around EV acquisition, vehicle maintenance, and delegation of demand following client needs.

Its logistics solutions give businesses access to full fleet management, driver management, battery management, and technology solutions, including telematics.

The startup has partnered with BigBasket, Swiggy, and Ecom Express.

Healthcare

Bengaluru-based tech startup ﻿Resolute﻿ is reimagining healthcare by sharpening its focus on personalised care. The platform also helps customers prevent lifestyle-related issues via regular supervision.

Launched in 2022, it is the third healthcare startup founded by Srinivasa Vivek, a technologist turned entrepreneur.

Delivering healthcare:

Its digital platform engages with individuals to source health information, enabling it to make accurate diagnoses, create a prevention cycle, and provide course correction steps.

The startup has created different stacks to deal with various lifestyle issues, including sleep disorders, stress management, flexibility, and nutrition, among others.

The startup has around 40,000 users, predominantly from the home segment. Resolute.Ai is now looking at partnerships with corporates through various packages.

Mobility

﻿Bike Bazaar﻿, a two-wheeler services startup, raised Rs 170 crore as part of its ongoing Series D funding round led by Women’s World Banking Asset Management (WAM), who joined existing investors Elevar Equity and Faering Capital.

The startup is also in advance discussions with global investors to further raise Rs 80 crore, taking the total round to Rs 250 crore.

Building for Bharat:

The Pune-based startup will use the funds to penetrate deeper into rural India as the need for personal mobility rises (especially among women) and also scale its marketplace business for selling used two-wheelers.

Bike Bazaar provides two-wheeler lifecycle services—accessible and affordable financing for new and pre-owned vehicles, including EVs.

It also offers a marketplace for trading and leasing pre-owned two-wheelers, insurance, and servicing.

News & updates

Guess who’s back: Jet Airways is in advanced talks to order about 50 Airbus SE A220 aircraft, marking what could be a fresh beginning for the bankrupt carrier that’s attempting to make a comeback. Deliveries of these new aircraft will start in 2025.

Jet Airways is in advanced talks to order about 50 Airbus SE A220 aircraft, marking what could be a fresh beginning for the bankrupt carrier that’s attempting to make a comeback. Deliveries of these new aircraft will start in 2025. Under scanner: US federal prosecutors asked Binance to provide extensive internal records about its anti-money laundering checks, along with communications involving its chief executive and founder Changpeng Zhao.

US federal prosecutors asked Binance to provide extensive internal records about its anti-money laundering checks, along with communications involving its chief executive and founder Changpeng Zhao. Last resort: Bed Bath & Beyond is in deep turmoil. The company is trying to rescue itself and stay out of bankruptcy by shrinking. The chain will lay off approximately 20% of corporate employees, close around 150 stores, and slash several of its in-house home goods brands.

What you should watch out for

India's first indigenously developed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant set to be launched.

What was the only game included in the first version of Microsoft Windows?

Answer: Reversi, a strategy board game for two players.

