DWEN Dream Tech contest invites future-focused women entrepreneurs to share their business objectives and win exciting prizes

Increasing investments in women-run businesses have shown to create a significant increase in jobs and economic growth, positively impacting the global economy. Since its inception in 2009, the Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN) has been doing just that to encourage greater participation of women in entrepreneurship, business, and the startup ecosystem.

For over a decade, DWEN, a prestigious global networking community and resource organisation, has empowered thousands of like-minded women entrepreneurs to start and scale their businesses by providing them access to cutting-edge technology and resources, and has connected women-run businesses globally to share best practices and build a supportive community.

To this effect, DWEN launched the Dream Tech contest in India in 2021 to provide maximum support and cutting-edge tech solutions worth over a total of INR 50 lakhs to the top four DWEN members who emerge as winners. The winners will also be assisted by a Dell Technologies advisor who will help determine what Dell products and solutions work best for each business depending on their technology needs.

This year, DWEN has partnered with Microsoft and McAfee to launch the 2022 Dream Tech contest in search of high-calibre women entrepreneurs who embrace tech as part of their growth strategy. Applications are open until October 7th so more women entrepreneurs can make the best use of the opportunity presented by DWEN. Applicants have to share their business objectives to scale up and how they plan to meet them by leveraging technology.

The grand prize winner this year will avail approximately INR 25 Lakhs in tech solutions by Dell Technologies, while the second place winner will win solutions worth INR 13 Lakhs, third place INR 7 Lakhs, and fourth place INR 5 Lakhs.

The 2022 DWEN Dream Tech contest is open only to India DWEN members. You can become a member by registering free of cost on their website. DWEN encourages business owners, founders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and investors to register so they can avail several benefits and opportunities to advance their businesses.

If you are a woman entrepreneur or know someone who could benefit from this contest, this is your chance to make the most of this brilliant opportunity for growth.

Hurry! Applications close on October 7th.