This EV startup is on a mission to reduce carbon emissions by electrifying last-mile delivery

Founded in 2017, Zypp Electric is one of the unsung heroes of the electric vehicle (EV) generation. As a last-mile delivery provider, its IoT-powered EVs are engaged in delivering daily essentials, such as vegetables, medicines, dairy, groceries etc. Zypp Electric, like most other delivery and logistics players, follows an asset-light model and uses EV-as-a-Service platform, with a mission to make last-mile logistics sustainable and emission free. With 10 hubs across India and having deployed over 7,000 EVs, making 40,000 deliveries per day across six cities and serving 25+ merchants, the list of milestones achieved by this young startup is phenomenal.

After having managed to save 17 million kg of carbon emissions till date, Akash Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, Zypp Electric says, "We aim to make every last-mile delivery go carbon-free thus empowering the logistics industry with a sustainable ecosystem of EVs and achieving the goal of Mission Zero Emission by 2030. We have a 7000+ active fleet growing month on month on a path to onboard 1,00,000 EVs by 2024, which speaks volumes of our strategy to make our vision come true."

E-retail is likely to grow from USD 30 billion to USD 150 billion by 2025. The increasing consumer base of online shoppers will contribute significantly to the market growth. This spurt is expected to increase the demand for last-mile delivery. Reports suggest that Flipkart intends to replace 40 percent of its delivery fleet very soon. Amazon India is likely to include nearly 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025. Delhi government's recent policy mandate instructs the logistics companies and aggregators to go 100 percent electric by 2025.

With many e-retailers, both big and small, implementing environment-friendly and sustainable technologies based on electric mobility, this Gurugram-based startup is tapping into the growing opportunities in the last-mile e-commerce delivery market. With prominent clients like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, PharmEasy, Delhivery, Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and Blinkit already in its kitty, it is working with several OEM partners like Hero Electric and Sun Mobility to buy, rent, and lease vehicles specifically suited for last-mile delivery.

Meet the founders

Akash Gupta, the Co-founder and CEO with almost 14 years of work experience, was previously the head of marketing at Mobikwik, ex- Snapdeal, ex-Airtel, ex-Dell, and ex-Infosys. Akash speaks passionately about delivery, startups, and electric vehicles.

Rashi Agarwal, Co-founder and CBO is a hustler, a fighter, and a serial entrepreneur. An eternal optimist, she has dreamt of making a difference in the world and this startup is her mission to achieve a clean world.

Tushar Mehta, Co-founder and COO, holds an excellent track record in building multi-million-dollar consumer internet and technology-driven businesses, while scaling it profitably and building a strong multi-functional team.

How Zypp plans to disrupt the market

With Zypp aggressively engaged in IoT, EV data, battery and delivery, the company is looking at fleet management technology, cross utilisation technology, creation of a charging infrastructure, and warehousing technology. The startup is actively eyeing upon the future with blockchain in logistics, drone deliveries, and autonomous deliveries.

With API integration, live AI-enabled chat support for customer and delivery executives, Zypp offers upto 20 percent saving on customer delivery. It offers an advanced dashboard for order placement/ tracking, 99 percent on-time SLAs, and an in-depth analytics and live feed of deliveries to the customer.

What’s more, as a likely entrant into drone deliveries, it is leveraging technology supported by ML-enabled invoice and logo reading, reading customer location for accurate delivery. There will be an entry into autonomous deliveries, optimising cost/delivery via data, followed by AI-enabled rider route optimisation, tracking delivery/hour to drive hourly utilisation, COD handling and management.

That apart, it offers a provision for reading rider driving behaviour, a real-time highly accurate location of delivery personnel, thus, creating a rider credit score. There is timely assistance on battery charge/swap, RRT assistance for breakdown, and bike maintenance support. Zypp also monitors idle time of vehicles, remote immobilisation, geo fencing, creating vehicle life data, which is shared with OEMs.

Given that going electric is the way forward for logistics companies, the future looks bright for Zypp Electric. With a USD 30 million expansion plan, Zypp is well-positioned towards building India’s largest EV logistics tech company.