Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry killed in car crash near Mumbai

Former ﻿Tata Sons Private Limited﻿ chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a senior police officer said. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, said the police official.

The accident took place around 3:15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident, said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, he said. More details will be obtained from them, the SP added.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits. The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

Mistry, 54, is survived by his wife Rohiqa Chagla and children Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry. Born on July 4, 1968, Mistry was the younger son of Indian-Irish businessman Pallonji Mistry, former chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The group was the largest shareholder in Tata Group.

Mistry was the second person outside the Tata family who served as the chairman of Tata Group. He replaced Ratan Tata in 2012 as executive chairman of the Tata Group and held the post till 2016.