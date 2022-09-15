Govt to introduce subsidy to set up EV charging infrastructure: Report

The Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar has said that the central government is working to amend the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) policy to introduce a subsidy for companies looking to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs across India.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, the government will provide subsidies to the developers to set up charging infrastructure.

"We will provide subsidy to companies who will set up charging infrastructure for public transport in small towns, and cities," said Kumar according to Moneycontrol.

He added that a subsidy of around Rs 4-5 lakh will be provided to set up 200-KW charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. He further said that oil marketing companies would be setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure across national highways and are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of the new planned subsidy.

The report also quoted Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari saying professionally managed public transport systems based on electricity in public-private partnership mode will get a good response.

He also added that efforts should be made to discourage the use of personal vehicles. The minister said that electric buses will reduce the dependence on cars running on petrol and diesel.

Gadkari has also proposed using a card or QR code-based entry-exit system in place of a physical ticket system in the buses to prevent losses to the bus corporations and promote ease of traveling.