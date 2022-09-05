Applications open to India’s most sought after startup awards

The unparalleled startup event in the country, YourStory TechSparks 2022, is making a physical comeback on November 10-12 and will again offer disruptive tech startups the chance to tell the world their story and the difference they can make.

TechSparks is YourStory’s flagship event and brings together the biggest ideas and people in the startup ecosystem. Over three days, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, policymakers and other top decision-makers exchange insights and ideas through discussions, debates, talks and much more. But the unveiling of YourStory’s Tech 30–a specially curated list of India’s 30 most promising, high-potential and disruptive early-stage tech startups–is one of the highlights at TechSparks every year.

Why Tech30?

Over the past 10 years, all the 300 startups showcased in Tech30 have gone on to transform their growth trajectories with 108+ expanding globally, raising growth capital of more than $2 billion, and creating more than 31,000+ jobs across 23 cities.

The Tech 30 alumni include a stellar list of startups that have gone on to redefine the categories they operate in, and emerge as leaders in their space. These include unicorns like InnovAccer, Freshworks, and Chargebee, which have created significant value for the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond.

With more than 430 top investors, such as Sequoia, Blume, Jio Gennext, Accel, and YCombinator, backing the Tech30 startups, these companies have gone on to create significant value, with their cumulative investment valuation crossing $7 billion.

In 2020 and 2021, a majority of the Tech 30 startups were born amidst the pandemic, proving once again that crises fuel innovation.

If you think your startup has the right credentials to make it to the list, please fill this form

The deadline to apply for Tech30 2022 is October 20, 2022.