YourStory and CXXO’s ‘No Ceiling Summit’ to bring together India’s top women in business, changemakers and emerging leaders

“The glass ceiling will go away when women help other women break through that ceiling.” - Indra Nooyi.

Celebrating this sentiment to the fullest, Kalaari Capital’s CXXO initiative and YourStory are launching the first edition of the ‘No Ceiling Summit 2022’. Packed with provocative conversations, captivating storytelling, fun workshops, engaging experiences, this day-long gala will celebrate all the efforts and achievements women changemakers have put forth in order to rise and shine in various fields, and will nurture emerging talent so they could turn into the winners and leaders of tomorrow.

Slated for September 22, 2022 in Bengaluru, the No Ceiling summit will feature speakers such as Akriti Chopra, Co-founder, Zomato; Upasana Kamineni, Founder, URLife and Vice Chairperson, CSR - Apollo Hospitals; Manjari Jaruhar, Advisor, Advisor Private Security Industry Committee, FICCI and Advisor, TCS; Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, BYJU’s; Kanika Tekriwal, Founder and CEO, JetSetGo; global business icon Vinita Bali; Ashwini Asokan, Founder and CEO, Vue.ai; Swati Bhargava Co-founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro; Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, Good Glamm Group; Gazal Kalra, Co-founder, Rivigo and Founder and CEO, Stealth Startup; Lakshmi Venu, Joint Managing Director, Sundaram Clayton; along with many other women achievers, industry stalwarts and icons, early stage entrepreneurs, influencers, and champions of diversity, equity and inclusion.

What can you expect from the summit?

1. Engaging conversations on individual triumphs and tribulations, leadership, diversity agenda, tech and digital inclusion, mentorship, and more

2. Network and connect

3. Access to leaders, icons and influencers

4. Knowledge sharing

5. Access to disruptive, emerging talent

6. Engaging workshops and experiences

7. Emerging talents from country’s top colleges and universities presenting their business ideas

8. Spectacular grand finale featuring awards, cocktails, dinner, and more…

CXXO Spirit Awards

The event will also announce the winners of the CXXO Spirit Awards. The awards are being curated to award aspiring young female student entrepreneurs and techies with an exciting business idea.

The ‘No Ceiling Summit’ team has invited female students from India’s top business and engineering colleges to take part in the competition, individually or in a team. The winners will take home a whopping Rs 50,000 after they present their idea before important stakeholders of the country’s business and technology ecosystem in attendance.

In addition to the numerous fireside chats, panel discussions, keynote sessions and awards, the event will also see the country’s leading business leaders present workshops on pertinent topics such as personal branding, building a professional network, power dressing, public speaking, and more.

Kalaari Capital’s CXXO programme

The ‘No Ceiling Summit 2022’ is a property of CXXO - a collective of female champions who are passionate about entrepreneurship and women’s leadership in startups. The initiative is working towards levelling the playing field for women leaders in shaping India’s digital future by creating exponential value in the economy.