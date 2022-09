KPMG in India is looking for startups in the Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) space with the launch of the ENRich 2022 startup search.

This year's theme for ENRich 2022, KPMG in India's flagship Energy and Natural Resources Conclave, is 'Dealing with the energy and resources trilemma: Security, affordability and sustainability".

The two-day event will be held in a hybrid format in the last week of November. As part of the conclave, alongside roundtable and panel discussions, an 'Innovation Lounge' will feature six startups offering innovative solutions aligned to the core event theme.

These startups will be selected on the basis of the KPMG in India's ENRich 2022 startup search.

A two-stage process will be followed for the search. At first, applicants will undergo a preliminary screening process to ensure they meet KPMG in India's eligibility criteria. Suitable applicants that pass this screening will then pitch their respective solutions to a jury of industry experts, who will select the top six startups as winners.

Applicants have the chance to win an opportunity to showcase their solutions at ENRich 2022 Innovation Lounge. The final shortlisted startups will be entered into KPMG Matchi, a startup database that connects innovative startups to potential clients. Startups may also be invited to explore possible joint pilots / joint value propositions alongside KPMG in India in order to find opportunities to deploy winning solutions for mutual benefit.

Winning solutions may also be involved with the startup-centred Open Innovation Platform and/or the Global Tech Innovation Challenge or have a chance to be featured at KPMG in India's Innovation Kaleidoscope Centre or KPMG's Global Decarbonisation Hub.

The top three start-ups identified in the search would be felicitated by KPMG in India's Leadership at the ENRich 2022 Startup Awards Night, to be held at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, on November 28, 2022.

The ENRich event is attended by CXOs, government representatives, investors, and corporates from across the globe. The 2021 edition of ENRich featured more than 130 impactful speakers from over 15 countries and achieved significant publicity, with over 9000 global viewers across platforms.