The pandemic has accelerated cloud transformation for organisations like never before. Digital adoption took a quantum leap, both at an industrial and an organisational level. Cloud computing became the cornerstone of innovation for many organisations, with an average saving of 20 percent post migration.

However, even as cost optimisation on cloud is the key word today for businesses, the approach towards doing so has also risen in complexity. For enterprises that have cloud resources at the click of a button, managing cloud costs effectively is of utmost importance. With the increasing move toward hybrid cloud and cloud-led serverless and storage-less environments, many companies are now refocusing more of their IT dollars from capex to the ongoing operational expenditures (opex) associated with cloud.

An evolving cloud financial management discipline, or FinOps is the need of the hour, that enables organisations to get maximum business value by helping engineering, finance, technology, and business teams to collaborate on data-driven spending decisions for cloud needs of the business.

At Tech Excellence Day (TED) 2022, hosted by Google Cloud and YourStory, we are bringing experts, industry leaders, technology stakeholders on a common platform to discuss how this new COO or cost optimisation operator is instrumental for organisations on cloud for successful business and cost optimisation. Our keynote session will feature a conversation on how to build finops in an organisation. This will be followed by sessions on how to effectively create a finops culture and an in-depth panel discussion on how finops is optimising cloud investments for organisations. The forum will also bring forth innovations and best practices to make finops the successful COO that companies are looking for.

Some of our talking points will include how finops can be built into organisations effectively to not only cut costs but also make room for innovation and efficiency, why finops is essential for cloud native organisations, effective ways of integrating finops into the ecosystem, optimally leaning into finops for higher returns, creating a finops cultural movement in an organisation, creating metrics to prove value, building enablement strategies to elevate stakeholder teams, optimising finops for cloud investments, among others.

TED 2022 will also feature solution tracks on adopting applications at enterprise scale, building finops on a foundation of security, optimising cloud variable cost models and accountability for cloud use.

Our esteemed speakers at TED 2022 feature Madhu Shekhar, CxO Advisor, Google Cloud; Ajey Gore, Operating Partner - Technology with Sequoia India and SEA; Arjun Rao, Partner, Speciale Invest; Manish Kumar, Customer Engineer, Infrastructure Modernization Specialist, Google Cloud; Vamsi Kotte, CEO, Syntizen; Subramanian Gopalaratnam, CEO and CTO (Customer Success), Resulticks; among others.

To all stakeholders, founders, technology decision makers, this is your chance to participate in the discussion with your questions and insights, and understand how the latest innovations and emergence of new technologies, platforms and ecosystems will power your business growth trajectories.

To join the event,