Ola Electric expands to enter international markets

Electric vehicles (EV) manufacturer ﻿Ola Electric﻿, said that it plans to enter international markets, marking its first entry with Nepal. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CG Motors in Nepal. As a result, CG Motors will be its first local distributor for its popular Ola S1 scooters (S1 & S1 Pro).

Its electric scooters, the S1 and S1 Pro, will be made available in Nepal as early as next quarter.

The Plan

According to its release, the company is looking to gain a presence in at least five international markets with Latin America, Southeast Asia and Europe on its radar.

“Our international expansion not only means that we will as a company be able to serve customers in these similar regions, but it is also testament to the fact that India will lead the EV revolution for the world," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO.

Ola Electric recently unveiled its ambitious 4-wheeler project with the first public reveal of a car which the company claims to have the best performance, design, and technology ever built in India.

It was also the only Indian EV company chosen by the government under its ambitious Rs 80,000 crore cell PLI scheme.