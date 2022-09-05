Oyo plans 600 new locations in South India this year

Travel unicorn ﻿Oyo﻿ Rooms has plans to expand its service in South India, with a target of 600 new locations by December. Currently, it has 1,350 properties in the region.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the company considers the states and union territories of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry to fall under this categorisation. The company plans to add listings in both the corporate and leisure segments.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad are number two and three in the company's list of cities with the most bookings, with Chennai also in the top ten.

In addition to increasing the number of listings, Oyo is also looking to improve its branding by putting up more signage to gain the interest of potential customers.

“Oyo has also been looking at enhancing its signage strategy in India and has installed over 100 signboards in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It’s looking at increasing the number,” a source told The Economic Times. The company is also hiring over 50 'revenue leads' in the region, with all new properties to be immediately listed on online travel agent platforms.

The information in this report has not been independently verified by YourStory.

This move comes after Oyo said it would be opening 75 rooms in Jammu & Kashmir as a part of the 75th year of independence celebrations, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

