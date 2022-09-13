How Paytm Wallet makes payments easier, quicker and hassle-free

Digitisation has enabled easy and super-quick cashless transactions. Gone are the days when making payments required adequate cash in hand, the hustle for finding the exact change, and so on. Digital wallets are fast and convenient and facilitate contactless payments at just the click of a button.

Fintech giant Paytm, in its continued resolve to provide users the best digital transaction experience, has made sure the Paytm Wallet remains the numero uno choice when it comes to e-wallets. With cashbacks, discounts, and a lot more on offer, Paytm Wallet is the most commonly used feature on the app.

Benefits of Paytm Wallet

Unlike bank transfers and debit card payments which require you to fill out a list of details before making a transaction, Paytm Wallet is a one-click wonder.

Quick and convenient: Paytm Wallet eliminates the need for remembering multiple passwords or entering OTPs. You can link the app with fingerprint or face recognition as the key to log in and make your payments effortlessly. It also allows you to have sub-wallets like food wallet and fuel wallet wherein you can avail many exclusive offers and tax saving benefits.

Utility payments: Using the Paytm Wallet makes monthly transactions effortless. It enables you to make all your utility payments like electricity bills, mobile recharge, subscription plans, FASTag, grocery bills, among many others. Setting the ‘payment reminder’ feature ensures to keep you away from missing any payment deadlines.

Safe and secure: Strictly in line with the RBI guidelines, Paytm Wallet is a completely secure way of making payments. Users are not permitted to take screenshots or screen record during transactions, this helps in protecting the user’s banking information and keeping it safe from being misused by an individual or third party.

Zero transfer costs: With no hidden costs or charges, Paytm Wallet can be used to make countless transactions at zero charge. You can transfer money to your wallet and from your wallet to any bank account without paying a fee for the service.

How to load your Paytm Wallet

Using the Paytm Wallet can not only make your transactions seamless but also save you the extra minutes of digging into your wallets for cash or standing in long ATM queues waiting for your turn to withdraw money. All you need to do is register once, free of cost, and you can log in anytime to use it. Here’s how simple it is to use the Paytm Wallet for all your financial needs.

Download the Paytm app on your mobile phone and create an account by using your email ID to sign up.

Verify using a One Time Password and register your account on the app.

Link your debit card/ credit card or bank account to your Paytm profile.

Transfer the desired amount to your wallet and enjoy seamless transactions at the click of a button.

Additionally, you can opt for the ‘Automatic Add Money’ option and be rest assured that your wallet will never run out of balance. This feature of Paytm allows you to maintain a minimum balance in your e-wallet and save you the time and effort of adding more money every time your balance runs low. You can tap in the minimum balance amount that you would like to maintain at all times, choose your preferred mode of payment (credit card/ debit card or bank account), and ensure that your wallet is recharged everytime it hits the threshold amount.

Lucrative offers and deals

Apart from the ease of quick transactions, Paytm also offers a host of other benefits and incentives every time you use your Paytm Wallet to make payments. Users are rewarded with instant cashback points and exciting deals that can be used on further purchases. Discounts and scratch cards are another feature which make it an extremely lucrative option.

Paytm also ensures that you get easy refunds in case of cancellation or any other issue from partner apps and helps users avail other services from partner stores securely if the payment has been made using Paytm Wallet.

Governed by the Reserve Bank of India, Paytm Wallet is a 100 percent risk-free and approved wallet application. With extremely safe and secure payment gateways, you can use your Paytm Wallet to make transactions anytime and anywhere without the fear of getting duped. The money in your wallet remains protected from any danger of risk and is always ready to be used to meet most of your financial needs, making Paytm a one-stop shop for all offline and online payments.