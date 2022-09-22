SoftBank cuts valuation of Oyo to $2.3 billion: Report
SoftBank has sharply cut the valuation of its investment in hotel aggregator unicorn Oyo as the latter the plans for an initial public offering, according to a report.
SoftBank has cut down its valuation of Oyo by 20% placing its valuation at $2.7 billion, Bloomberg reported. Citing sources, the report said SoftBank has lowered its valuation to $2.7 billion in the June quarter from an earlier $3.4 billion after benchmarking it against peers with similar operations. It was last valued at $10 billion in 2019.
YourStory could not independently verify this report.
According to a report, Oyo in a statement said that it was confident that its valuation shouldn’t have market down given its recovering business performance.
Oyo has also filed a fresh round of financial documents with SEBI for its IPO as it now sees recovery in business following the impact from Covid-19 pandemic.
In its filings with the stock market regulator, Oyo said it has reported its maiden EBITDA positive quarter. It reported Rs 7 crore adjusted EBITDA in Q1 FY2023 driven by an increase in the overall Gross Booking Value (GBV) while improving the company’s unit economics.
(This story has been updated to correct a typo and add a disclaimer)