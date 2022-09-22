Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 22, 2022)

Aarav Solutions acquires AI & ML enterprise Froot Research for $4 million

Aarav Solutions, a global product engineering and IT consulting services startup, acquired Froot Research for $4 million.

The acquisition will expand Aarav’s Solutions foray into the AI world and will enable the company to launch future-ready products and platforms. With this acquisition, Aarav Solutions can tap into deep research-based work done by independent researchers drawn from IITs, NITs, MIT, and other institutes on broader AI applications and proof of concepts/pilots done on IP Intelligence, automobile-machine intelligence, logistics, and expanding on the joint work done for a leading global credit bureau.

Aarav Solutions has boarded the entire Froot Research team and will make all necessary investments over the next few years to build a stronger AI R&D team, besides setting up robust sales, marketing, design, and operations teams. Froot Research will now be a sister concern of Aarav Solutions and will operate under its own brand.

SentinelOne Launches S Ventures Fund

SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity company, launched S Ventures, a $100 million fund to invest in the next generation of category-defining security and data companies.

“Our focus on cybersecurity and data innovation brings SentinelOne’s technology and engineering expertise, go-to-market, and customer base to S Ventures portfolio companies. We’re committed to investing in innovation that solves mission-critical problems for the enterprise – and digital society at large,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne.

S Ventures will invest across all stages of the startup lifecycle with a focus on security and data companies that bring innovative use cases to the Singularity Marketplace, the company’s open application ecosystem allowing security teams to extend Singularity XDR use cases.

HP to enable 2,000 digital classrooms across government schools in India

HP India would enable up to 2,000 digital classrooms under the HP ALFA (Accessible Learning for All) initiative. These digital classrooms will be set up in government or government-aided schools across 17 states for the students of classes 9 to 12.

HP is inviting corporate foundations and NGOs to participate in this initiative, and the last date to submit requests is October 7, 2022. HP will fund the capital expenditure required to equip each classroom with technology, including multi-function printers, webcams, a laptop for teachers, smart TVs, Android boxes, and an internet dongle for connectivity.

Implementation will be managed by HP’s NGO partner NIIT Foundation, with active support from other corporate foundations and NGOs, which will deploy cluster coordinators to monitor project implementation and progress across different clusters.

Usha Financial on-boards Nupur Gupta as non-executive director

Usha Financial an emerging finance service company in India onboarded Nupur Gupta as a non-executive director for formulating and overseeing the corporate strategies of the company.

Nupur holds a business administration bachelor's degree and finished her entrepreneurship course at Harvard Business School. With over two years of experience in company management, Nupur will be in charge of objectively reviewing the executive team's plans and contributing to the formulation and oversight of corporate strategy by offering constructive criticism and a broader perspective on the external factors affecting the business.

Usha Financial works with a diversified portfolio, including loans for small NBFCs, MSME loans, and small and medium loans. It also recently forayed into the EV and agriculture segment.

