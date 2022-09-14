Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 14, 2022)

Drone startup successfully tests indigenous combat UAV

Drone startup Jatayu Unmanned Systems said it recently successfully tested an indigenously developed combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It conducted a field test earlier this month in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies in Mumbai where a standard issue assault rifle weapon mounted on a UAV platform was live-fired.

The startup, which has been building drones for defence applications since 2015, says Jatayu Aim-X is India's first combat-ready UAV. It has an independent ground control station and can be controlled remotely via satellite communication as well.

"It’s been under development since 2016 and we’ve previously live-fired it successfully under trials with the Indian Armed Forces, obtaining an accuracy of 93% on target. India needs to be prepared for the threats of the future and we hope our UAV platform will help save critical lives on the frontlines. In the coming weeks, we’re due to test our platform with various other units of the Indian Army, as well," said Captain Aman Johri, CEO of Jatayu Unmanned Systems, according to a press release shared by the company.

CredAble appoints Kapil Kapoor as CTO

﻿CredAble﻿, India's largest working capital tech platform, announced that it has appointed Kapil Kapoor as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Kapil will help scale CredAble's engineering, cloud operations, and security functions to further the company's digital transformation and innovation efforts.

According to Nirav Choksi, Co-founder and CEO of CredAble, Kapil will lead the company's globalisation efforts as it forays into markets including South East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to roll out technology platforms across different financial ecosystems. In addition, he will help build CredAble's next-generation technology stacks and products in addition to scaling its existing offerings.

Prior to joining CredAble, Kapil was the CTO of Loylogic—a European multinational company, and has over two decades of experience in building and scaling enterprise, B2B and B2C digital products in sectors such as edtech, ecommerce, and fintech.

Su-Vastika receives patent for its IoT-based system for multiple battery selection

Su-Vastika, a solar power generation startup, announced that it has received a patent for its IoT (Internet of Things) based system for multiple battery selection. With this technology, the chargers are designed using IoT technology and are connected with and programmed through the central server. Every battery would have a charge profile stored on the server.

Whenever there is a change in the technology of the battery technology, the charger profile can be changed to reflect the new specifications. This is relevant in the current context where new technologies are emerging in how a particular battery is charged.

World’s first metaverse members-only influencer fan club to launch soon

Eros Investments, a global media, entertainment and technology portfolio of ventures, and Xfinite, a decentralised entertainment ecosystem, have joined hands with entertainment and tech entrepreneur Calvin Cheng to launch 'XelebX'—said to be the world's largest Web 3.0 members-only celebrity fan club.

With this platform, over 200 million fans of global influencers and celebrities who are associated with Eros' ecosystem and its group companies will be introduced to the metaverse with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and fan tokens.

Fans can access XelebX only through NFT memberships. The members would get various benefits such as exclusive access to virtual meets with the influencers, exclusive content, virtual backstage passes, and celebrity NFT collectibles.

Later, XelebX will launch fan tokens to track the popularity of influencers, which will be tradeable on major exchanges enabling holders to trade and exchange those. The platform will also allow influencers and celebrities to collaborate and grow their fanbase.

