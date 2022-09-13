Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 13, 2022)

100X.VC partners with Pidilite to identify strategic opportunities

Early stage investor ﻿100X.VC﻿ has partnered with Pidilite Industries to identify strategic investment opportunities for the speciality chemicals company.

Pidilite Ventures, Pidilite Industries' investment vehicle, will mentor and guide businesses selected under the programme.

Mobile app aggregator startup KalaGato names Abhinav Pandey as CTO

Thrasio model-based startup ﻿KalaGato﻿ said Abhinav Pandey will join the company as its chief technology officer (CTO) to accelerate its adoption of AI, data, and analytics platforms.

Abhinav has more than 12 years of field experience, having worked with organisations such as Siemens, Accenture Strategy, Mu Sigma, and others.

Mobility startup Automovill inks deal with DriveU to provide car services

Full-stack mobility startup ﻿Automovill﻿ has partnered with ﻿DriveU﻿ to offer car services to the latter's customers via the DriveU app.

DriveU has nearly 1.5 million active users on its app across nine Indian cities. Automovill will offer services, including dent and painting, accidental claims/insurance claim support, general car services, and AC services, among others, to DriveU's customer base directly on the app.

"With car repair and full-stack auto service models becoming more popular, we not only aim to provide on-demand assistance through a large network of partners, suppliers, and auto specialists, but we also guarantee end-to-end responsibility, from vehicle pickup to servicing, with a post-service customer connection," said Ramana Sambu, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Automovill.

RenewBuy to double its insurance advisor workforce by 2023-end

Gurugram-based insurtech startup ﻿RenewBuy﻿ will double its insurance advisor workforce by the end of 2023, hiring across its 70 branches in India.

The startup is working towards upscaling its tech to make the insurance process seamless and easy.

"The hiring process is thus, aimed at making more and more insurance advisors take insurance to the masses, and increase consumer base, especially in the smaller regions, where insurance is still not accessible," RenewBuy said.

"We are looking at hiring insurance advisors who have been in this business, people from other professional backgrounds who are interested in building a career in insurtech, housewives, and even freshers from colleges and B-schools," said the startup's CBO Nishant Mehta.

Founded in 2015 by Balachander Sekhar and Indraneel Chatterjee, D2C Insurance Broking Private Limited—RenewBuy's holding company—helps people buy health, life, and motor insurance products. It has more than three million customers across 780 cities and towns.

