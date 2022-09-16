Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 16, 2022)

Hero Electric partners with DSEU for a skill development program in the EV segment

Electric two-wheeler company Hero Electric collaborated with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and World Resources Institute (WRI) India to train students in its automobile engineering programme.

Under the partnership, Hero Electric will provide internships and placements to the students upon completion of this technical course.

This co-created programme will provide a world-class learning experience in the electric mobility industry and jointly certify students on course completion. It will cover numerous aspects of EVs through an in-depth curriculum and exposure.

Furthermore, Hero Electric will assign a technical expert to facilitate the Curriculum Advisory Group (CAG) formed by DSEU by leveraging the company’s expertise and supporting DSEU’s strategy of providing seamless education to students.

Hero Electric will also create and update the curriculum regularly through a structured evaluation mechanism, including theory and practical components. The electric two-wheeler brand will assist in creating physical and digital instruction and educational material to improvise the course. WRI India is the knowledge partner for the programme and will offer research, monitoring, and evaluation support.

iMerit onboard Rajsekhar Aikat as new chief technology and product officer

AI data solutions company iMerit has appointed Rajsekhar Aikat as its new Chief Technology and Product Officer. Rajsekhar joins iMerit from Qualcomm, where he was Senior Director of Product Management.

“We’re excited to welcome Raj as we continue to develop proprietary technologies and solutions to meet the AI development and deployment needs of our customers,” said Radha Basu, Founder and CEO of iMerit. “Raj brings rich experience in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotics. He will lead the technology innovation, strategy, and product roadmap as we continue to build long-term strategic relationships with the leading global players in the space.”

Rajsekhar has over 18 years of technical and product experience across multiple verticals, including automotive, IoT, robotics, and telecom. Before Qualcomm, he was the Director of Product at Brain Corporation, where he was responsible for scaling BrainOSTM, an autonomous mobile robot platform and ecosystem, and overseeing the development and commercialisation of commercial cleaning and delivery robots globally.

Adobe announces acquisition of Figma

Adobe on Friday reported the financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 ended Sept. 2, 2022.

Adobe achieved record revenue of $4.43 billion in its third quarter of the fiscal year 2022, which represents 13% year-over-year growth or 15% in constant currency. Diluted earnings per share was $2.42 on a GAAP basis and $3.40 on a non-GAAP basis.

“Fueled by our groundbreaking technology, track record of creating, and leading categories and consistent execution, Adobe delivered another record quarter,” said Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO, Adobe. “With the announcement of our intent to acquire Figma, we believe we have a unique opportunity to usher in a new era of collaborative creativity.”

Zomato introduces a ‘Healthy section’ on the app

Foodtech unicorn Zomato has added 'Healthy Sections' to its app to cater to health-conscious customers.

"Many of our customers seek healthy food options online but are yet to find an offering that serves them well. With this in mind, we set out to build an offering that serves an amazing assortment of healthy options around you, which you can consume on an everyday basis," says Zomato.

The Healthy Sections will give customers a range of filters for every dietary need, all information in one place, such as calories, protein, carbs, fat, fibre, guilt-free indulgences, and vegan options. At present, the healthy option will be available in 10 cities across India—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.