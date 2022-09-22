Swiggy delivery down in Chennai

﻿Swiggy﻿ services are unavailable in Chennai as delivery workers in the city have been protesting since Tuesday over the revised pay structure. Swiggy and Instamart services are down in certain areas of Chennai.

Several users tweeted about most restaurants being unavailable on the food delivery platform. Currently, the app says it is unavailable at the requested locations. Instamart has issued an apology on the app saying "the store is closed due to issues beyond our control."

Various reports claim that the revised pay reduces the fuel allowance and moves to a fixed payment structure than a payment per order.

Get connected to Swiggy

Workers want these new changes rolled back and want daily or weekly incentive schemes to be revived. The new changes, according to media reports, would force delivery partners to work for longer hours to achieve the incentive targets.

The Swiggy partners also protested at Collector's office in Chennai to make a representation over these to the Collector.

"The payout structure is created to provide more flexibility to the delivery executive while ensuring that they are able to earn well with us irrespective of the platform orders," said Swiggy in a statement. "There are no changes to how much Swiggy's delivery executives have the potential to earn or how long they have to work. We are in continuous discussion with our delivery executives to help them understand their payouts better, and are confident of them resuming deliveries at the earliest."

Get connected to Swiggy