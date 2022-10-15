Do you need a Kindle?

Hello Reader,

For every 90s kid, Cartoon Network was never just a channel; it was an emotion.

From Tom & Jerry, Looney Tunes, Courage - The Cowardly Dog, to The Flintstones, The Jetsons, and The Powerpuff Girls—it gave us an endless list of classics, and, more importantly, timeless!

But it's time to say goodbye.

After 30 years, Warner Bros. is pulling the plug on Cartoon Network. Consequently, CN is likely to be reduced to a shell of its former existence due to CEO David Zaslav's most recent organisational restructuring.

That’s “All that folks!” for the channel and to our childhood!

Meanwhile, in Busan, South Korea, K-pop band BTS is gearing up for the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert—Yet To Come in Busan—today.

If you're a fan and want to catch the BTS members—RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—in action, watch it all online on Weverse, LIVE!

ICYMI: Ever seen a ‘ghost rainbow’? This photographer caught one on camera in California!

Secrets of the world and all that jazz…

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Amazon Kindle: Is it for you?

Nischal Shetty talks CBDC rolllout

Account Aggregation 101

Here’s your trivia for today: Which automobile company was the first to celebrate 100 years of business?

Gadgets

E-readers like Amazon Kindle cannot replace the magic of holding a new book but that doesn't mean they don't have their advantages. These devices are lightweight and distraction-free, and allow you to carry thousands of books at no extra weight.

Earlier this year, Amazon unveiled an updated Kindle Basic and Scribe. While these two are yet to hit the market, you've four options to choose from: Basic (2019), Paperwhite (2021), Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021), and Oasis (2019).

On the same page:

Kindle Paperwhite 5 is perhaps the most compatible for all levels of users—the Goldilocks of e-readers.

Basic (2019) may be light and compact for prolonged single-handed use but it'd be better to wait for the 2022 model for a faster processor, more storage, a better battery, and a much sharper display.

Oasis 3 is the premium option with free cellular connectivity, page-turner buttons, and an accelerometer.

Web3

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the concept of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)—the digital rupee—which is the same as a fiat currency and is exchangeable with the Indian rupee.

WazirX and Shardeum founder Nischal Shetty believes the introduction of a CBDC can offer a different perspective for several Indians who have not gotten into crypto.

Benefits of CBDCs:

Creates an inclusive financial system where everyone has access to digital money and transacts with the same efficiency.

Settling global financial payments to lenders and governing bodies as well as banks of other nations.

Improves confidence in the monetary system by creating a transparent and secure way of processing transactions for all citizens.

Fintech

At the Global Fintech Fest, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised the opportunity Account Aggregation presents for Indian and global fintech companies.

The AA system is being touted as the next big government-led financial innovation from India, following in the footsteps of UPI and RuPay.

Simplifying lending and borrowing:

AA is a one-stop platform containing all the documents needed to apply for a loan. The information is directly from the financial institutions.

RBI envisions it to be also used by portfolio management services and investment companies to evaluate a user’s financial profile and suggest investment strategies.

AA will also help new-to-credit customers become creditworthy with new data points such as repayment history, transactions, and assets held.

News & updates

Money, money: The RBI’s monetary policy committee may lean more on data in deciding the key interest rate going ahead even as policymakers appeared divided on the future path of rate hikes, minutes of its September meeting suggested. However, two external members showed their preference for a tapering of the rate-hike cycle.

Soaring high: Cryptocurrencies continued to climb on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day’s rally. Bitcoin was higher by over 1% at $19,652.00, and ether gained more than 3% to trade at $1,328.80. Both assets are on pace for their fourth down week in the last five.

Lacklustre-ed: A data breach from 2018 is putting Shein under the spotlight as the ultra-fast fashion ecommerce platform continues to conquer Gen-Z markets across the world. Its parent company Zoetop has been fined $1.9 million by New York for failing to properly handle a security incident, according to a notice from the state’s Attorney General office this week.

Which automobile company was the first to celebrate 100 years of business?

Answer: Oldsmobile. In 1977, Oldsmobile, formally the Oldsmobile Division of General Motors, completed 100 years of business. The American automobile brand shut down in 2004.

