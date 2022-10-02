Space, style, sculptures – creativity on display at the Art Pilgrim gallery

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 640 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi is host to a range of galleries and spaces that showcase diverse art forms and feature events for the arts community. Tucked away at the back is Art Pilgrim, founded by Geeta Singh.

The gallery prides itself on curating the works of established as well as emerging artists ranging from painters to sculptors. The works of artists like Dhruva Mistry are currently being featured (see our earlier interview and photo essay on his works here).

Art Pilgrim has actively participated in a range of art conferences and exhibitions. This includes the India Art Fair at NSIC grounds (see our earlier coverage of the 2022 and 2020 editions).

Artists whose paintings are on display at Art Pilgrim include Bikash Poddar, Bimal Dasgupta, Shabir Hussain Santosh, Shobha Broota, and Vinod Sharma. The lineup of sculptors features K.S. Radhakrishnan, Sisir Sahana, Dhananjay Singh, Biman B. Das, and Parmod K. Mann.

In this photo essay, we showcase highlights from the exhibition Resonating Memories. Earlier exhibitions have been titled Bringing Spaces to Life, Retelling Stories, Exploring Colours, Nature's Story, Looking Beyond, and The Beginning.

Over the years, the gallery has showcased the works of more than 50 artists. The artworks span a wide range of themes, materials, forms, styles, genres, and messages.

(All exhibition photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the gallery.)

