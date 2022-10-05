‘Connected women are key to a country's economic growth’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

If Web1 was all about data and Web2 about platforms, Web3 is going to be all about customer engagement and will take engagement to epic levels. - Chandralika Hazarika, Bigthinx

From the entertainment industry to healthcare giants, every business is looking for ways to make its presence in the Metaverse sphere. This means that the space is perfect to push marketing ideas. - Arif Kazi, Dust Value Media Agency

No longer can any organisation enter, compete, and grow in the modern, digitised economy without software, the power of developers, and the open source community. - Thomas Dohmke, GitHub

The financial services industry is undergoing a massive and multi-year digital transformation and we have only seen the tip of the iceberg so far. - Ankit Ratan, Signzy

With an increasing percentage of customer spending moving online, there is a massive opportunity to help banks and merchants engage with their customers across the lifecycle. - Shashank Kumar, Razorpay

There are a lot of investments that are happening in the deeptech space in the last two to three years as many see the possibility of something big emerging here. - Vibhore Sharma, Capital 2B

Edge AI is certainly a space to watch out for when it comes to eCommerce. - Rohini Srivathsa, Microsoft

Applying the disruptive potential of AI to human conversations in the enterprise represents a generational opportunity. - Puneet Agarwal, Observe.AI

A lot of lower-level jobs that can be algorithmed, will be algorithmed. - Dulles Krishnan, Coursera

Maintain a problem-solving mindset. Ask yourself and your teams – What are the biggest challenges your business and your people on our planet are facing, and how can we use tech to solve those problems? - Doug McMillon, Walmart

Live streamers need to constantly engage audiences, entertain, and drive transactions in real time. - Ash Daniel, Live streamer

People are spending a lot of time on social media because it is very addictive. But strangely, their attention span has become really short. - Ishita Mangal

The platform will always try to stay ahead of you (a creator). They don’t want you to figure the platform out because they want you to keep using it as long as possible. The best way to stay ahead on Instagram is to use all of its features. - Sonia Thomas

Delivering on a core experience underscored with trends and experiences will be key to engaging with Gen-Z. - Anuj Rathi, Swiggy

Self-expression and social proofing are central drivers of Gen Z choices. It’s a more visible generation that lives a lot through social media. - Sharon Pais, Myntra

One interesting phenomenon we’re observing [in Tier II and III cities in India] is the growth of visual search. - Mayur Datar, Flipkart

The Indian data centre market is witnessing explosive growth. This sector consumes more energy than any other industry in the world and therefore our move to build green data centres is a game-changing differentiator. - Gautam Adani, Adani Group

Access to technology is democratising the participation of women micropreneurs in the retail landscape today. - Pankaj Jathar, Etsy

The tech industry has progressed and is ensuring diversity in teams for greater outcomes. However, biases still exist. - Nidhi Gopal, Intuit India

Connected women, empowered with access to technology processes, are key to a country's economic growth. - Sumana Iyengar, Goavega Software

