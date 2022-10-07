‘Courage and fear are dance partners’ – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of September 6 – October 2 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The future of work will be learning, you will be what you know. - Dulles Krishnan, Coursera

Identify mentors that are your true critiques and invest in them as much as they invest in you. Continue to learn and compete with yourself—be the better version of yourself every single year. - Nidhi Gopal, Intuit India

Partnerships are the key to driving innovative and scalable solutions. - Smita Rakesh, Social Alpha

Communicating the need for a novel way of working and getting the industry workers to partner with you is a task in itself. - Pooja Monga, Saltpetre

Looking at the bigger picture, consumers prefer companies that give back to society and not just here for capital gains. - Divya Batra, Haldiram Snacks

Gen Z is an ‘on-demand’ generation. They are big on convenience and are more loyal to trends than to brands. - Anuj Rathi, Swiggy

Students are afraid of mathematics, which not only makes them perform poorly in schools, but also discourages them from taking up career in STEM fields where maths plays a crucial role. - Neelakantha Bhanu, Bhanzu

Family comes first, but make sure you value your ambition. - Seema Makwana, Buns & Deluchas

It’s not impossible to create healthy work boundaries and disrupt the market, simultaneously. - Pooja Gulrajani, PhonePe

The weekends are stubbornly and sacredly for home and family. - Sameer Nigam, PhonePe

Follow your dreams, and there is no such thing as a boundary or a limit if you want to achieve something. - Seema Makwana, Buns & Deluchas

Waste for one is gold for another. - Manan Khanna, DEassy

Don’t go about measuring the depth of the stream right now. Swim: smartly, furiously, and relentlessly. Better shores await. - Utkarsh Sinha, Bexley Advisors

Holding on to one’s vision is the hardest and the most rewarding thing to do. - Alpana Parida, Tiivra

Courage and fear are dance partners. - Ashish Goel, 'Drawing on Courage'

