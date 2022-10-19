E-Gaming Federation to challenge Tamil Nadu government’s ordinance to ban online gaming

E-Gaming Federation (EGF) said it plans to pursue legal action against a Tamil Nadu government ordinance that prohibits online gaming in the state.

“After examining the ordinance, we have decided to file a lawsuit as it categorises Rummy and Poker as games of chance,” said Sameer Barde, CEO of EGF, in a statement.

“This is in dissonance with multiple legal judicial pronouncements, including the recent judgment by the Madras High Court, which has clearly segregated games of skill and chance,” he added.

The ordinance prohibiting online gaming and regulating online games in the state was promulgated by R N Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu, on October 1, 2022.

Sameer noted that “the Supreme Court and several High Courts have reaffirmed the status of skill-based games as legitimate business activity, and the state must take cognizance of these judgments in developing an enabling gaming policy that safeguards players than resorting to a ban.”

According to the ordinance, the state government will establish an authority called the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority to regulate online games, issue certificates of registration to local online game providers, identify online games of chance, and oversee the functioning of the online game providers.

Besides, the authority will collect and maintain information and data about the activities of the online game providers and resolve any grievances or complaints received against any gaming provider.

EGF, the not-for-profit organisation founded under the Societies Regulation Act to protect consumer interest and self-regulate the Indian e-gaming sector, said that the need of the hour is a comprehensive online gaming policy that protects players, ensuring only legitimate online skill-gaming operators offer their services while weeding out the ones who break the law.

It added that the Indian gaming market is expected to grow to $5 billion in revenue by 2025 from the current $2.2 billion.