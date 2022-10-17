Ex-Infosys President Ravi Kumar S to join Cognizant

Former ﻿Infosys﻿ President Ravi Kumar S will join as the President of ﻿Cognizant﻿ Americas on January 16, 2023, the company said in a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Last week, Ravi Kumar S resigned from Infosys after a stint of 20 years with the IT services major. In his role as the president, Ravi led the Infosys Global Services Organisation across all global industry segments.

“The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the company,” Infosys had said in a stock exchange filing last week.

Ravi Kumar’s appointment as the President of Cognizant Americas may eventually lead him to become Cognizant CEO in the future, Moneycontrol said in a report. YourStory could not independently verify this information.

“Kumar, who has over 20 years of experience in the consulting, process, and technology transformation space, joins Cognizant from Infosys, where he was previously the president,” Cognizant said.

"During these 20 years, I was blessed to work with wonderful people, great leaders, an extraordinary mix of experiences, running a diverse set of roles globally, imbibed a lifelong learning culture and enjoyed the entrepreneurial spirit of this wonderful platform Infosys. I’m deeply indebted and very grateful to everyone involved in my journey. A lot of friends for life, great experiences, emotional moments, and so many milestones we celebrated together will stay forever in my memories," Ravi Kumar wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Cognizant also announced that Prasad Sankaran would join the company as the new head of the Software and Platform Engineering practice area on November 1, 2022. Sankaran joins from Bain & Company, where he was a Senior Vice President and leader in the firm's Enterprise Technology global practice.

