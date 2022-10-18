Investmint and Reevoy raise fresh funds

Reevoy raises Rs 48 Cr in debt funding

Reevoy, a fashion trading platform, raised Rs 48 crore in debt funding. The firm plans on using the funds to enhance operations and expand operations.

Founded by Ankur Khetan, Ishan Dadhich, and Mohit Agarwal, Reevoy helps importers source fashion and home decor products from Indian exporters and provides capital to finance transactions. The firm is currently working with over 10 retailers globally and more than 80 factories across India and Bangladesh.

Investmint raises $2M led by Nexus Venture Partners

Investmint, a do-it-yourself trading platform, has raised $2 million in seed round from Nexus Venture Partners. A few angel investors also participated in the round, according to a release shared by the company.

The firm, which is currently testing its app in beta stage, will use the fund to expand product, research and engineering teams. Founded in February 2022 by Aakash Goel, who was earlier at Headout, and Jupiter's co-founder Mohit Chitlangia--Investmint let's retail investors trade and invest in the equity stock market. Futures and options trading is also available for advance traders.

Antler India invests in its Residency Cohort

Antler India is investing in startups from the venture capital firm's cohort named Antler India Residency. The program lets aspiring entrepreneurs kickstart their journey by helping them find co-founders, develop ideas and raise funds, among other things.

Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner, Antler India

"We are building the critical infrastructure needed to help founders at the earliest stages of their entrepreneurial journey. The Residency is carefully designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs find a co-founder and go from idea to funding in as short a time as three months," said Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner at Antler India, in a release shared by the company.

The first cohort consists of over 70 aspiring founders. Antler's inaugural set of investments span across technology startups operating in health, software as a service (Saas), climate and finance, among other sectors.