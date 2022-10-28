Goals, grit, gratitude – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of October 17-23 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

We are standing on the hard work of previous generations who have been through so much toil to provide our generation this opportunity to create the future and to create paradigms which the world will follow. - Bhavish Aggarwal, ﻿Ola

No matter how small your goal is, achieving it makes you feel like a champion. - Upasana Kamineni Konidela, URLife

Learning about the stories behind their creation, and the eras and cultures in which the artists lived, can help us to empathise with the emotions and consciousness of people in distant parts of the world, or those from different generations. - Kataoka Mami, Aichi Triennale

The cohort of senior and young tech entrepreneurs [in India] holds the potential to play a crucial role in meeting the country’s social sector fund requirement. - Anas Rahman Junaid, Hurun India

In the face of complex global shifts, including the Great Resignation and the Great Reshuffle, adopting a people-first approach is crucial today. - Neeru Mehta, Yellow.ai

Every jobseeker has the right to have transparent and credible information about their future organisations which helps them make informed career decisions. - Mayur Mundada, AmbitionBox

A brand’s name can draw in new and returning customers. Building an easily recognised, reliable, and trustworthy brand is one approach. - Ramasish Bhowmik, Adbuffs

Re-skilling makes senior citizens relevant and that gives them more dignity. - Upasana Kamineni Konidela, URLife

Shopping for little ones should be uncluttered, rewarding, and an exciting experience. - Varun Ghai, Mama & Peaches

Many sought after skills like emotional intelligence, creativity thinking and critical thinking are innate in women. - Samyak Chakrabarty, Workverse

Celebrating women leaders and sharing their stories of success, nurturing a culture of allyship and advocacy, conducting periodic audits of HR processes to ensure gender parity and promoting support around work-life, especially around senior career stages, are very important. - Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Trainings on unconscious bias have done a lot to make common spaces more inclusive, and make hiring fairer to women and other minorities. - Padmini Gopalakrishnan, AMD

Women need information, mentorship, speaking to the right people at the right time, how to approach the media, work on a press release, the right time for investment, and getting packaging and costing sorted remained high on their list of concerns. - Tripti Singhal Somani, Womennovator

The need of the hour is for a space where women can converge and discuss their challenges around menopause, shunning the taboo around it. - Swathi Kulkarni, Elda Health

If we can help [rural women] gain their economic status and health, the rest of it they can decide and do better. - Prachi Kaushik, Vyomini Social Foundation

It is critical that we help our young girls with critical workplace readiness skills especially in STEM. - Naiyya Saggi, The Good Glamm Group

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).