Google launches accelerator programme for circular economy startups

Google announced the launch of its new startup accelerator programme focused primarily on the circular economy as it seeks to create a safer, sustainable, and more equitable environment for everyone.

The Google for Startups Accelerator: Circular Economy is open for startups and non-profit organisations (NGOs) in Asia-Pacific and North America region. The 10-week virtual programme is aimed at Seed to Series A technology startups and NGOs.

It will focus on using technology to solve circularity challenges, including reuse, refill, recycling, composting, fashion, food, safe and circular materials, and the built environment, a blog post from Google read.

Each cohort will comprise 10-15 organisations that use technology to tackle circular economy challenges. Companies can apply for the programme starting October 3, 2022, to November 14, 2022, and the programme will commence in February 2023.

Besides mentorship and project support on technical subjects like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), geospatial, and Google Cloud, the accelerator will also focus on product design, customer acquisition, leadership development, expert-led circular economy deep dives, workshops, cutting-edge research, and leadership development, Google said.

“At Google, we want to support efforts to create a circular economy and build a sustainable future without waste,” the blog post said.