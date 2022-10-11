Karnataka govt warns Ola, Uber, Rapido of penalty for operating autos

Days after an order was issued banning the 'illegal' autorickshaw services of app-based cab aggregators in the city, the Karnataka government on Tuesday warned of imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on those vehicles found operating illegally.

State Transport Commissioner THM Kumar also said that ride-hailing platforms such as ﻿Ola﻿ and ﻿Uber﻿ cannot provide autorickshaw services until the government takes a decision.

In case the companies violate the order, then they should know that autorickshaw is not there in the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule (KOTTAR), 2016, the transport commissioner said.

He said the department will write to the cyber division to stop the autorickshaw services.

"We will not take action against the autorickshaws but only the Ola-Uber (taxi aggregators). We will fine the companies Rs 5,000 per vehicle. The transport commissioner pointed out that there is no scope for taxi aggregators to offer autorickshaw services on their applications under KOTTAR-2016," Kumar said.

The taxi aggregators will have to give a fresh application to resume autorickshaw services but until the government takes a call, the department has strictly instructed them to stop booking autorickshaws on their mobile applications.

The transport department had on October 6 issued notices to Ola, Uber and Rapido, directing them not to operate autorickshaw services, saying it was 'illegal.' The department also accused the companies of overcharging the customers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to the transport commissioner regarding the taxi aggregators running autorickshaw services and asked him to ensure that no company should operate without a license.

Ola and Uber were not immediately available for comment.