Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I collects Rs 80 Cr worldwide on opening day

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I has collected Rs 80 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.

Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, the much-anticipated Tamil historical drama was released on Friday and received positive response from the critics and the audiences.

Production house Lyca Productions shared the box office collection of the movie on Twitter and said the period action film registered the "biggest-ever opening day for Tamil cinema worldwide".

Thank you for giving #PS1 the "biggest ever opening day for Tamil cinema worldwide! #PonniyinSelvan1 #ManiRatnam @arrahman @lyca_productions @tips, the tweet read.

Ponniyin Selvan I features an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The movie chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Music maestro AR Rahman has provided the music with cinematography by Ravi Varman.

Backed by Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

