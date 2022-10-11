Moglix acquires ADI's India distribution for surveillance, security products

Business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce platform for industrial goods, ﻿Moglix﻿ on Tuesday announced the acquisition of ADI's India distribution in a bid to expand into industrial goods distribution.

Post acquisition, Moglix will integrate all ADI India’s offerings, sales partnerships, on-ground assets and the workforce into its global supply chain ecosystem.

Moglix has acquired ADI's India distribution business with an aim to strengthen its product portfolio across video surveillance, access control and fire control products.

“The integration of ADI India’s distribution network aligns with Moglix’s vision to create India’s largest distribution network for OEM brands across categories and take Indian manufacturing supply chain capabilities to the world," said. Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO, Moglix.

Moglix's milestones

In January this year, Moglix reached a valuation of $ 2.6 billion after receiving funding of $250 million from the F series funding round.

Currently, its global sourcing and delivery footprint spans across over a 1000 large enterprises, 500,000+ MSMEs and 18,000+ suppliers across India and the Middle East.

