Nykaa onboards Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO

Online fashion retailer ﻿Nykaa﻿ has onboarded Rajesh Uppalapati as the new chief technology officer (CTO). Rajesh is a computer science-graduate from University of Arizona and spent nearly two decades at Amazon across Seattle, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Before joining the FSN Ecommerce Ventures Ltd-run company, Rajesh was the vice president of product engineering at Intuit.

“This comes at an exciting time in our business where we are extending our offerings across multiple business verticals and platforms. We continue to prioritise elevating consumer experience, product discovery, and hyper-personalisation,” said Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa, in a release shared by the company.

This development also comes at a time when Nykaa is accelerating its international expansion across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, among other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The beauty ecommerce also partnered with Dubai-based Apparel Group to aid in the process and leverage the changing beauty trends across GCC countries.

Commenting on his appointment, Rajesh Uppalapati said, “I am thrilled to join Nykaa to help accelerate the company's effort towards building platforms offering superior security, accessibility, and personalisation that engage with their millions-strong consumer base for the long-term. I look forward to leveraging my knowledge of making platforms and products more efficient and embracing the most relevant external technology trends to create a more immersive shopping experience for Nykaa’s shoppers.”

Nykaa, which was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, became the Indian startup ecosystem's poster child for scaling digital beauty across India. This was followed by the company's blockbuster public market listing in 2021. Nykaa also runs a fashion vertical, and has about 10 in-house brands in the beauty category including Nykaa Naturals, Nykaa Cosmetics, and Kay Beauty.