‘The biggest gap is the ability to think creatively’ – 15 quotes on India business trends and challenges

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of September 6 – October 2 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

There are 140 million two-wheelers in India, and every year, another 20 million two-wheelers are sold. Over $10 billion in two-wheeler financing supports this industry yet the experience for customers is still stuck in the 1980s. - Sumit Chhazed, OTO Capital

On-demand fuel delivery is the next big thing in the industry with the customers looking for the convenience of refuelling unadulterated and pilferage-free diesel at the comfort of home. - Neeraj Gupta, FuelBuddy

The Indian government seems to be providing a push for the EV and energy storage sectors. - Praneetha Selvarasu, ﻿GODI﻿ India

Ultimately, India will go full electric. It may not go as fast as the US, China, or Europe, but we want to be one of the first ones to come in here. - Henrik Fisker, ﻿Fisker

With favourable policies, burgeoning infrastructure, and an enhanced quality of life, Tier II cities present a significant opportunity that is yet to be tapped on a large scale. - Meghna Agarwal, IndiQube

We expect demand for flex spaces to continue to rise in the metros, and Tier II cities will also witness tremendous growth. - Radha Dhir, Jones Lang LaSalle

Simplicity, scalability and trust become the three tenets on which to build payments for ‘Bharat’. - Rahul Chari, PhonePe

The quality of [small town] primary school education is poor. Many do not get equal opportunities to move ahead in life. - Anil Nagar, Adda247

There are over 400 million people (between 18-35 years) in India who are not proficient in English, but with the right kind of learning experience in their mother tongue, they can improve their employability chances. - Mohammed Hisamuddin, Entri.app

Our research established that Kerala—especially a Tier II city like Kochi - was ‘literate’ about menstrual and feminine hygiene, and available products. However, they were reluctant to discuss these topics. - Noureen Aysha, FemiSafe

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The simple act of capturing rain as and when it falls is a significant step towards tackling water scarcity in India, particularly in hard-hit rural areas. - Pearl Tiwari, Ambuja Cement Foundation

If the future of India is going to emerge with small and promising businesses, we are going to need different forms of capital. - Bhavik Vasa, GetVantage

The Indian startup ecosystem is seeing an emergence of many enterprises focusing on solving climate challenges. - Prashanth Venkatesh, Hindustan Unilever

At the macro level, there are two foundational changes happening that’s ahead of the world here—the India stack and the proliferation of the mobile phone. - Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp

I don’t think technology is a challenge for India. The biggest gap I see is the ability to think creatively. If we don’t do that, we will lose out – we will always be the back office of the world and never be technology creative for the world. - Ramesh Loganathan, IIIT Hyderabad

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).