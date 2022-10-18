‘Retention is the new acquisition’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurs and leaders

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of October 10-16 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Promoting a sense of ownership in employees breeds leaders of tomorrow. - Yogita Tulsiani, IXCEED

[Leaders always say] failure is mine, success is yours. - Aparna Kumar, HSBC India

If you can spend time taking care of yourself, you’ll be able to take care of everyone else around you. - Divya Gokulnath, BYJU'S

Expectations will always remain, but how you handle them is up to you — do you take them with a pinch of salt or let them bog you down? - Shweta Papriwal, JM Financial

While we want to prepare for the festivities like everyone else, the demand on time really makes it stressful. - Rekha Sahay Ghosh, Quess Corp

Women should never lose hope. If something goes, take it up as a challenge and move ahead in life. Things will surely improve if you keep at it. - Manjari Jaruhar, FICCI

An entrepreneur has several responsibilities when running an organisation. And being a woman entrepreneur, you have the added responsibility of being a caregiver as well. - Mabel Chacko, ﻿Open

As an entrepreneur, you have no fixed work timings. It’s your business, and you want to make every day the most productive. - Swati Bhargava, CashKaro

Soon, good founders realise they want to take a lesser number of decisions and want to only be involved in high-impact situations. - Disha Singh, ﻿Zouk

The entire startup industry is struggling to get the right talent; if you ask any founder what their biggest pain is now, they will say, ‘right talent’. - Aditi Chaurasia, SuperSourcing

Universities can develop collaborations with industry and provide solutions to industry-relevant problems through incubators, where startups can serve as effective solutions. - Rahul Nainwal, Runway Incubator

We see early-growth rounds as an amazing investment opportunity to back founders at a critical inflection point in their venture journey. - Anirudh A Damani, Artha Select Fund

Early-stage startups will be able to raise capital more easily as they are typically more insulated than late-stage deals from fluctuations in the public markets. - Amit Nawka, PwC India

Executives across the world anticipate a recession in the near future and are making preparations to cut costs. - Neha Singh, Tracxn

For any vulnerable section, education is the best tool for upward mobility. - Ajay R Raj

Companies, as public entities within society, are expected to contribute to the creation of a better society through sound and fair business activities. - Manabu Yamazaki, Canon India

Interoperability is a critical requirement for collaboration. - Ravneet Phokela, Ather Energy

Processes might help structurally, taking on some new agenda, but at the same time, it should not slow down the business. - Shashvat Nakrani, ﻿BharatPe

Today's customer, when purchasing fashion, is interested in buying the product not just because it will look good on them, but they are equally interested to know the inspiration and story behind it. - Ayushi Gudwani, FS Life

Retention is the new acquisition. - Kedar Parikh, Netcore Cloud

