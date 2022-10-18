SaaS startup DigiBoxx launches photo backup service DigiFotos

﻿DigiBoxx﻿, India's first digital storage and sharing platform, has upgraded its Android smartphone app with DigiFotos, a feature that automatically uploads photos and videos saved on the phone to a user's DigiBoxx cloud storage account.

With this update, DigiBoxx users will now also be able to select which folders on the smartphone should be backed up automatically to their cloud account.

All files, including photos and videos, are stored securely in data centers located in India. Besides auto-syncing images and videos from the smartphone, DigiBoxx users will also be able to organise multimedia files into albums and share them easily with friends and colleagues as well.

Get connected to DigiBoxx

DigiFotos allows users to:

Autosync folders on the smartphone to DigiFotos within the DigiBoxx cloud account.

Move pictures to the main DigiFotos folder and create albums to organize media within DigiFotos.

Share media stored in the cloud as a web link on social media and instant messengers. Premium subscribers can also set a password and an expiration date for the web link.

Edit images from within the DigiBoxx Android app. Here, users can crop, adjust contrast/brightness, apply filters, add text and annotate images from within the DigiBoxx app itself.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant launched DigiBoxx in 2020

Get connected to DigiBoxx

"DigiFotos answers a need that plagues almost every Indian smartphone user these days: lack of storage and the ability to store personal media files in data centres located within the country. The DigiBoxx team has ensured that the user experience is also on a par with global alternatives, which includes essential productivity features and competitive plans," shared Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx.

Individuals and freelancers can start using DigiFotos by registering for a free DigiBoxx plan and installing the Android app. The lifetime free plan comes with 20GB cloud storage where 25% is assigned to DigiFotos. In a future update, premium customers will also be able to customise their DigiFotos allocation according to their requirements.

DigiBoxx also provides secure and convenient file storage options for businesses and start-ups as well from various verticals including ad agencies, food and beverages, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, sports, and technology.

Get connected to DigiBoxx

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh