Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 3, 2022)

Adda247 launches initiatives to help employees focus on workplace wellness

Government job preparation app ﻿Adda247﻿ says it has launched the 'Zoom Out Time' initiative to help employees prioritise their wellness.

The company said it is encouraging its employees to take short breaks in between work and develop healthy habits.

Adda247 added it has set up a gym with free access, hired a dietician, and will conduct one-minute meditation sessions, indoor games and Zumba classes to help employees relax and unwind.

Techfino gets Rs 15Cr in loan from SBI

Education financing startup Techfino said it has received a Rs 15 crore loan from the State Bank of India for two years.

Get connected to Adda247

Techfino will use the loan to expand its own education loan portfolio, it said.

In FY 21-22, Techfino disbursed loans worth Rs 100 crore across its portfolio. It provides unsecured loans for school fees, coaching, higher education, and upskilling and certification programmes, among others.

Lendingkart inks deal with Chola for SME loans

Fintech startup ﻿Lendingkart﻿ said it signed a deal with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company to disburse loans, digitally, to small and medium businesses.

Lendingkart hopes the deal will help it expand its reach to Tier II and Tier III cities. The fintech startup will be involved with the loan origination process, right up to the disbursal stage.

Get connected to Adda247

"In our journey of promoting financial inclusion in the country, these meaningful partnerships, like the one with Chola, will become our backbone and assist us with required liquidity support, while Lendingkart will leverage its network and technology to further expand the services to small businesses in India," said Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and Founder of Lendingkart.

(This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news)

Get connected to Adda247

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti