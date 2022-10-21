Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 21, 2022)

Glamyo Health announces increasing its manpower by 35 % in the ongoing fiscal

﻿Glamyo Health﻿, a healthcare brand specialising in elective and cosmetic surgeries, has announced aggressive hiring plans for the ongoing fiscal. The brand has announced to increase its manpower by a 35% by the end of the current fiscal year. Presently, the company boasts a total strength of 350 and with the fresh scheduled drive, the healthcare brand will take the number up to 450.

The brand is looking forward to onboarding aspirants across multiple departments as part of its vision to reshape the healthcare scenario in India by delivering the best medical care. The recruitment drive will include maximising the strength of the sales and marketing departments. The majority of the hiring will be for the NCR location, where the brand is headquartered, the company confirmed.

IIT Mandi iHub, HCL Foundation organise Winter School on Cognitive Modeling

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi iHub and HCL Foundation recently organised the fourth edition of Winter School on Cognitive Modeling at the IIT Mandi campus in hybrid mode.

In the three-day long event, speakers from IIT Mandi, IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, and international speakers from the University of Groningen, Stanford University, University of Waterloo, and Carnegie Mellon University trained and guided students on the best practices in the field of cognitive modelling. This was sponsored by Hospimedica Group of Companies, Delhi.

Cognitive models are essentially theories of how people make decisions, implemented through computer simulations. Cognitive modelling studies human cognition by creating models of cognitive behaviour. It also allows an individual to understand the effects of existing designs on human cognition and how improvements to existing designs could in turn enhance human cognition.

KFC India announces the launch of KFC Smart Restaurants

In an effort to extend an enhanced, digital-first customer experience, KFC India announced the launch of KFC Smart Restaurants across India. The all-digital restaurants are located in Hyderabad, Gurugram, Chennai, and Bengaluru, and are powered with state-of-the-art self-ordering kiosks.

With an aim to continue building restaurants of the future, the brand plans to launch 10 more such restaurants by the end of the year.

