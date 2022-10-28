Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 28, 2022)

Hybrid workplace startup GoFloaters raises seed round led by Loyal VC

﻿GoFloaters﻿, a hybrid workplace platform, has secured undisclosed seed funding. It was led by Loyal VC, a Canada-based global venture fund.

The funds will be primarily utilised to strengthen and accelerate the startup's unified hybrid workplace solution—WorqFlexi.

GoFloaters has built a hybrid workplace platform aimed at helping teams to work and collaborate in person from anywhere. GoFloaters customers include the SaaS unicorn Chargebee, Wingify, world-class fintech Branch International, edtech startup Kraftshala, IT services company Ignitho, Incubyte, and NotionPress to name a few.

Founded by Shyam Sundar Nagarajan and Srivatsan Padmanabhan in 2017, GoFloaters currently offers over 2,000 on-demand co-working spaces, meeting rooms, and long-term offices in more than 40 cities in India, including Tier-II and III towns. It has partnered with over 250 coworking providers including WeWork, Cowrks, 91Springboard, AWFIS, Indiqube, and OYO.

EnableX, We Founder Circle join forces to empower startups in India

EnableX.io, a Singapore-based, global full-stack communications platform and solutions provider, entered into a strategic partnership with the ﻿We Founder Circle﻿, a global community of founders and strategic investors.

As a part of the collaboration, the EnableX leadership team will work closely with We Founder Circle to guide and curate the scaling-up journey of many early-stage startups. There will be special pricing and support to enable startups to implement communication capabilities within their solution and help them strengthen their business functions. Over and above, there will be consultation sessions to assist startup clients in incorporating and designing solutions for their businesses.

Angel investor Pankaj Gupta said, “We Founder Circle is the number one angel investor network in India. Joining hands with such powerful and innovative thinkers, our experienced leadership team and I look forward to supporting this mission with resources and creating opportunities to fuel up ambitious business growth.”

Neeraj Tyagi, CEO, We Founder Circle added, “Our collaboration with EnableX is valuable as we see that our mission of supporting the startup ecosystem in the country will have the involvement and strength of the experienced leadership team.”

Sunstone becomes NSDC's official skill partner for student upskilling

Sunstone has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for a period of seven years to provide industry-recognised and desired skill training to students across its training hubs. The association is set to benefit over 25,000 students across India.

Sunstone aims to leverage the partnership with NSDC to develop and deliver industry-oriented courses. As an NSDC Skill Partner, Sunstone will provide training to students for the required industry-oriented courses.

Piyush Nangru, Co-founder and COO, Sunstone said, “The partnership with NSDC is aligned with our vision of enabling students with requisite skilling opportunities. The industry-academia gap is prevalent in the Indian education system and Sunstone aims to bridge this through innovative solutions. To achieve our goal, we have associated with NSDC with the objective to train 'experienced freshers' and develop industry-oriented curated courses focusing on 21st-century skills.”

Speaking on the initiative, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and Officiating CEO, NSDC, said, “By combining NSDC’s experience and Sunstone’s expertise and expanded reach, the demand of the industry for skilled professionals will be efficiently fulfilled.”

