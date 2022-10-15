UIDAI gets ready for mega Aadhaar updation drive

Unique Identification Authority of India's ( (UIDAI) infrastructure is all geared up to take on fresh updation loads as massive public outreach is being activated to urge people to update documents if their Aadhaar was issued more than 10 years back, government sources said.

Earlier this week, the UIDAI urged Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back but have not updated their details since then to update identification and residence proof documents.

The sources said there may also be residents who got Aadhaar more than 10 years back but have not approached for any updation as they might still be residing at the same address or there is no change in their demographic details. The updation will be required even in such cases.

Accordingly, to provide facility to Aadhaar holders in this regard, the UIDAI has developed a new feature of 'update document'. This feature can be accessed online through the myAadhaar portal, and myAadhaar app or residents can visit any Aadhaar enrolment centre to avail of the facility.

The new feature permits Aadhaar number holders to revalidate details by updating the Proof of Identity (containing name and photo) and proof of address (containing name and address) documents.

It was also observed that only a small portion of the society regularly updates their Aadhaar database. Many, including from semi-urban and rural areas, from time to time report mismatch when there is a requirement for Aadhaar, the source said, observing that this could be due to documents not being updated regularly.

The latest move will provide an option for the residents to recheck their Aadhaar details. The online facility is chargeable at Rs 25 and the services through Aadhaar centres will be charged at Rs 50.