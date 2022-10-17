Unacademy launches Compete for learners to evaluate their test preparation

Edtech unicorn ﻿Unacademy﻿ has launched Unacademy Compete — its new product that will allow learners to go head-to-head against other learners and evaluate their preparation in real-time.

Unacademy Compete matches students with others across the country based on their preparation and syllabus completion. As their preparation progresses, the platform curates new sets of questions from the syllabus completed so far, the company said in a statement.

Learners are then engaged in “battles'', where they are presented with a total of five questions and are given up to 60 seconds to answer each question. Whoever answers faster with more accuracy wins the Compete match and improves their rating.

“We are keeping Compete free for all so that every learner who aspires to crack the exam can now know exactly where they stand against other learners. In the coming months, we plan to help our learners by showing personalised insights in Compete around their strong and weak topics, areas of improvement, and more. This will help our learners get a definitive edge in their preparation,” said Hemesh Singh, Co-founder and CTO, Unacademy.

As students compete on the platform, they can move through these levels — Beginner, Hustler, Pro, Scholar, and Champion.

Last month, Unacademy acquired Gate Academy for an undisclosed amount to strengthen its offerings in the GATE (graduate aptitude test in engineering) test preparation segment.

The startup also launched 50 new YouTube channels across categories like NEET-UG and JEE, including Neev Udaan, NEET ki Neev, JEE QBank, Flash Learn, Life after IIT, UPSC, and other post-graduation segments.

Founded in 2015 by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh, Unacademy entered the unicorn club in September 2020.