Unicommerce's change in fortunes

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said that the impact of a global recession is unlikely to be as pronounced in India compared with other countries.

Meanwhile, ISRO is set to add yet another feather to its cap as its heaviest rocket—Launch Vehicle Mark 3, which launched Chandrayaan-2—will enter the global commercial launch service market by placing British broadband into orbit.

When ecommerce supply chain SaaS solution platform Unicommerce started a decade ago, it empowered online businesses to manage orders from multiple marketplaces through its platform.

Now, a full-stack tech platform with a focus on large enterprises and international markets, it processes 20% of India’s dropship ecommerce volumes and handles over 600 million orders annually.

Key metrics:

During the recent festive season sale, Unicommerce processed over 14 million orders in a week and reported 50% YoY growth in festive order volumes.

The company serves over 15 countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the MENA region, with products being shipped to more than 78 countries.

It works with roll-up firms and D2C brands including ﻿Mamaearth﻿, ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿, ﻿Lenskart﻿, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿, ﻿Mensa Brands﻿, etc.

Food

Chef Niyati takes the meaning of the asterisk in the name of her restaurant KMC* very seriously. She does not want to put any labels on the place, which can metamorphose into a cafe, coworking area, adda, or comfort zone.

“The K in KMC* is for kitab (book), M is for mahal (palace), and C we have left to the people. It can be creative, curious, or crafty…it can be anything,” she explains.

No conditions apply:

The fusion of the old and new worlds reflects in the menu, which is inspired by Niyati’s professional journey.

She has worked at Noma, a three-Michelin-star restaurant run by Chef René Redzepi in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Portion sizes at KMC* are good and the average cost could chalk up to be Rs 1,000-1,200 for two people.

Startup

While remote work has opened up many work opportunities, companies often struggle to retain good and reliable tech talent.

AI-enabled platform ﻿SuperSourcing﻿ uses a community-based approach to solve this problem and helps early-stage startups and enterprises employ top remote engineering talent on a contract basis.

Marketplace for hiring:

SuperSourcing combines automated tests with live interviews. The entire product is built on the AI and ML architecture.

The platform evaluates soft skills such as project collaboration, and personality tests, as well as work experience and technical skills such as coding challenges, etc.

It says it has helped 28 unicorns, 32 YC-funded companies, and Fortune 500 brands.

News & updates

Cyber ambush: Power generation company Tata Power has confirmed it was hit by a cyberattack that impacted some of its IT systems. The company declined to say whether any data was breached.

Wall Street trouble: Morgan Stanley reported a big drop in its earnings in the third quarter. It said that revenues from advising companies on mergers as well as underwriting stock and bond offerings fell 55%. The business of buying and selling stocks recorded a 14% drop.

Hello, uncertainty: Europe's largest activist investor Cevian Capital has slashed its stake in Vodafone as scepticism grows that the telecoms company will be able to reverse its sluggish performance. Earlier, Abrdn, another of Vodafone's biggest shareholders, supported calls for restructuring.

