WhatsApp services restored after being down for thousands of users; Twitter flooded with memes

Social media platform WhatsApp was down for users in India, according to people on Twitter and personally verified by YourStory.

Since then, services have been restored and should be available for all users soon.

At the time, users were unable to send or receive messages, either personally or in groups. This was apparently a global outage.

Twitter, predictably, broken out its best memes.

Meta said it is aware that "some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp as quickly as possible."

DownDetector confirmed WhatsApp is down. Its heat map showed cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata were the worst affected, but the outage seemed to be countrywide.

(This story has been updated to reflect that services have been restored after the app was down)