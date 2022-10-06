Zomato's food and music carnival Zomaland returns in November

Food delivery company ﻿Zomato﻿ announced the second edition of its on-ground, multi-city food and music carnival, Zomaland.

Zomaland will be held in seven cities - Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata - from November 5 to February 26.

"A glorious ensemble of restaurants, power-packed performances, stunning attractions, activities for all ages, and a plethora of immersive experiences, Zomaland by Zomato is wholly and truly an embodiment of all things good, great, and amazing that constitute a carnival," Zomato said .

Zomato is partnering with 400 restaurants for the festival, and there will be 140 hours of entertainment with an array of artists ranging from pop, punjabi, indie, and comedy; new dining experiences; some record-breaking attempts; and food. "This season, we are pushing the envelope and taking our customers on a larger-than-life journey," Zomato said.

Zomaland is a flagship event from foodtech unicorn Zomato. It was the first ever on-ground festival in 2018, and saw over a lakh visitors across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

In its 2019 edition, which was a digital event, Zomaland successfully hosted 1,50,000 visitors, 300-plus restaurants, served 3.7 lakh dishes, and had stellar performances by stars like Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, DIVINE, Ritviz, Tanmay Bhat, Kanan Gill, Abish Mathew, Rahul Subramanian, and many more.