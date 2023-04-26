How COWRKS is tapping the growing popularity of managed office solutions for modern workforces in India

A number of factors have contributed to the evolution of commercial real estate, including the changing demands and preferences of businesses, technological advancements, and economic factors. Traditional models of commercial real estate are finding it increasingly difficult to meet the needs of modern businesses which place an emphasis on flexibility, collaboration, and agility over long-term leases and fixed offices.

Businesses are seeking dynamic office options that can accommodate their evolving needs, including flexible working arrangements, coworking spaces, and remote working. Innovative solutions, such as office space sharing and subscription models, are being used to adapt and cater to these requirements.

Managed Office Solutions, also known as customised offices or managed workspaces, provide businesses with fully customised and serviced office spaces. These solutions offer flexibility and scalability to businesses seeking personalised workspaces without the hassle of setting up and managing an office on their own. Over the past few years, managed office solutions have gained immense popularity among businesses of all sizes due to the growing demand for flexible workspaces.

According to the CBRE survey, 58% of corporate occupiers have utilised flexible office space in the past year. 52% of them used managed office space solutions, which indicates that such a type of solution is becoming increasingly popular.

In India, managed office solutions provide a comprehensive suite of services that cater to the discerning needs of modern businesses. These solutions offer fully furnished and equipped office spaces that are meticulously designed to exude professionalism and elegance that include cutting-edge IT and communication infrastructure, hospitality services, and stringent security measures that ensure a seamless and comfortable work environment.

This eliminates capital expenditures on office infrastructure and allowing businesses to lease offices on a flexible basis allows them to focus on core business operations. This is where COWRKS Managed Office Solutions can help.

What COWRKS can do for your business

Established in 2016, COWRKS offers end-to-end office solutions in prime commercial real estate locations that helps businesses save up to 25% on space leases.

As stated by Parul Thakur, business head & senior vice president, "At COWRKS we believe that managed office solutions should be flexible, innovative and always evolving to meet the changing needs of modern businesses. Our managed office solutions not only contribute to the larger industry but also aim to redefine it by offering customised, scalable and tech-enabled workspaces that empower organisations to focus on what they do best. As we continue to grow and expand, we are confident that COWRKS will continue to be a game-changer in the industry, setting new standards and paving for a smarter, experiential and more agile way of working."

They offer businesses tailored workspace solutions, COWRKS maintains brand identity and enterprise protocols while managing offices with tailored workspace solutions. It benefits business in several ways.

With state-of-the-art fixtures and amenities, prime central locations, and exceptional accessibility, COWRKS buildings are classified as grade ‘A’ and adhere to the National Building Code. COWRKS, a Brookfield Properties Company, with global expertise has greater financial strength and access to resources, ensuring greater reliability, stability, and credibility. The COWRKS ecosystem consists of an extensive campus experience , including campus & amenities management, community, campus events, food halls, creches, security, and parking. The offices provide end-to-end workspace solutions. From concept to completion, COWRKS designs, builds and operates your workspace with you so you can focus on your growth. With in-house design experts, developers, and members of the community, COWRKS builds workspaces that foster productivity, collaboration and the well-being of the employees. Utilise state-of-the-art technology at COWRKS that offer the most coherent and intuitive solutions to elevate your workspace experience. From connected meeting rooms and member app to access controlled entry, the offices are powered by technology.

COWRKS' vision for the future

To meet businesses' needs, COWRKS aims to create experience-driven workspaces that place high priority on the wellbeing of its members. As one of the company's exciting new initiatives, COWRKS Campus and Amenities Management provides employee-centric campuses that prioritise convenience, community, and wellbeing.

COWRKS is also launching a mobile application to provide access to campus amenities, facilitate guest registration for seamless visitor experiences, and track parking availability for meeting rooms throughout India.

To conclude, the world of work is evolving, and the demand for exclusive, managed office solutions has never been higher. COWRKS is at the forefront of this revolution, providing bespoke workspaces tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses who are looking for personalisation, quality, and affordability. Through its focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience, COWRKS continues to redefine what it means to work in a premium workplace. By providing a wide range of modern amenities, COWRKS offers an environment that is conducive to productivity and collaboration, allowing you to maximise your potential.