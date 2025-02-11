In November of this year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the PAN 2.0 initiative, marking a significant milestone in India’s journey toward modernising its e-governance and regulatory frameworks. PAN 2.0 introduces advanced digital services to replace traditional paper-based procedures. Aimed at reducing process complexity, the initiative includes features like QR-based verification, enhanced cybersecurity, and a centralised help desk—critical enhancements for the evolving business ecosystem.

Bridging complexity with simplicity

Simplifying how businesses interact with the government, financial institutions, and more, PAN 2.0 is poised to impact the entire business ecosystem positively. It will help reduce administrative burdens through digital integration, enabling businesses to meet compliance measures, simplifying multiple registrations and many other things.

Its digital-first approach significantly mitigates the traditional risks associated with manual paperwork, human error, and delayed processing times. Using a single, secure digital identity for businesses enhances accountability and reduces the potential for fraud, ensuring better compliance with government regulations.

For businesses, PAN will double as the Common Business Identifier (CBI), which addresses longstanding issues of information asymmetry businesses face. This unified identifier will ensure smoother interactions between businesses and government entities, easing the compliance process. It will also enhance transparency, promoting an equitable tax environment for businesses to scale efficiently and promote sustainable growth in a competitive market.

PAN 2.0 for small businesses

With PAN 2.0 showing the potential of remarkably improving the overall ease of doing business, it can make a bigger impact on the SMB and D2C sectors as it addresses several critical pain points they face. It will :

● Simplify compliance: The project aims to reduce redundancies and streamline critical processes, making it easier for businesses to comply with tax regulations. This reduces administrative burdens and will empower D2C brands and SMEs to focus on growth and innovation.

● Offer a unified business identifier: PAN will serve as a common identifier across various government platforms, simplifying multiple registrations.

● Enhance security: The QR code and data vault system will help mitigate fraud risks associated with manual verification methods. Encrypted QR code will help ensure authenticity and reduce fraud risks significantly, aiding in better compliance.

● Improve onboarding: The streamlined verification process is expected to enhance customer onboarding efficiency without compromising operational workflows.

● Ensure cost efficiency: Small businesses, in particular, will benefit greatly from PAN 2.0’s streamlined processes. By cutting down on paperwork and redundant registration procedures, it reduces administrative costs and the time spent on regulatory filings, ultimately driving better cost management.

● Offer centralised support: The centralised helpdesk feature aims to provide quicker resolution to PAN-related issues, facilitating smoother operations and minimising delays. This translates into faster resolution of potential compliance issues, mitigating risks associated with operational inefficiencies.

Scaling the next frontier

While the benefits of PAN 2.0 are clear, its successful implementation requires effective implementation, robust infrastructure, and widespread adoption as businesses shift towards fully digital frameworks.

PAN 2.0 represents a crucial step towards creating a more efficient and business-friendly environment. This modernisation aligns with India's Digital India initiative, contributing to the country’s economic growth and reinforcing its position as a $1 trillion digital economy by FY 28.

At the same time, India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is rapidly expanding, with over 4.5 crore MSMEs and a burgeoning D2C market projected to exceed $60 billion by 2027. PAN 2.0 is well-positioned to support these sectors by eliminating friction that hinders growth, providing a more secure and transparent environment for businesses to scale.

Atul Gupta, Head - Risk & Compliance, Cashfree Payments