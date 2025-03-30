India Art Festival in Mumbai features works of 500 artists and 50 galleries

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 865 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Held across four cities, the India Art Festival (IAF) recently wrapped up its Mumbai edition, with the Hyderabad session scheduled for April 4-6. See our coverage of IAF’s earlier editions from 2022 onwards here.

Aarti Lakhotia

In this series of photo essays from the picturesque Nehru Centre venue in Worli, we profile some of the 500 exhibiting artists and 50 galleries. The creators share with us highlights from their journeys, experiences as exhibitors, insights on resilience, and tips for aspiring artists.

“I specialise in pebble art, where I transform natural stones into meaningful compositions. With a background in design and a deep appreciation for nature’s raw beauty, I focus on creating pieces that evoke emotions and tell stories,” Mumbai-based artist Aarti Lakhotia tells YourStory.

Her art has gained recognition through exhibitions like IAF. “I am currently dedicated to expanding its reach while exploring new creative possibilities,” she adds.

Amit Srivastava

Delhi-based engineer-artist Amit Srivastava began with a childhood love for drawing, but academic interests led him to pursue engineering at IIT Delhi. “Although I enjoyed a successful career in IT, my passion for art continued to grow, prompting me to study under talented local teachers,” he recalls.

“The defining moment came during a late-night painting session, where I painted non-stop through the night, oblivious to hunger, fatigue or the passage of time. I felt a deep sense of joy once I finished, and that’s when I realised this was my true calling,” he describes.

This led him to make the life-changing decision to leave the corporate world and focus on art. “I refined my drawing and painting skills at The Ryder Studio in the US, specialising in classical realism and life drawing,” he adds.

Goonjan Jain

Goonjan Jain is an artist from Kolkata who is now based in Mumbai, specialising in acrylic paintings. “My artistic journey began in 2009 when I transitioned from being a chartered accountant to pursuing art full-time,” she recalls.

In 2018, she held her first exhibition, followed by many solo and groups shows and a range of commissioned works. “Nature and the world around me inspire much of my work. My paintings often feature bright, joyful colors balanced by the quiet elegance of monochrome tones,” she describes.

“Recently, I have embraced the use of circles as a central element in my art. For me, circles symbolise timelessness, equality, and unity, with no beginning or end,” she says, delighted at the way such harmonious images invite viewers to experience the beauty of interconnectedness.

Also Read Celebrating the women who defined 2024

Meaning of art

For Jain, art is a journey of discovery, self-expression and continuous learning. “What started as a hobby soon became my passion, shaping my identity as an artist. I believe art should be pleasing, bring joy, and be easy to connect with,” she describes.

“Art is a means through which I've discovered my true potential. It brings me immense joy, fulfillment, and, if I may say so, serves as a gateway to my authentic self,” Srivastava says, acknowledging art’s power to centre on the self and serve as a guide.

For Lakhotia, art is a reflection of life. “Each piece carries emotions, stories, and experiences. It is a medium through which I connect with people, bringing joy, happiness, and meaning into their spaces,” she describes.

Artistic style

Srivastava describes his work as a realistic, representational style of painting, which conveys a sense of tranquility laced with a touch of mystery. They are priced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 3 lakh. “I feel that my artistic voice is starting to take shape,” he says.

Jain’s works on exploring circles symbolises unity, diversity and harmony. They are priced from Rs 7,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

“My artistic style is a fusion of minimalism and storytelling,” Lakhotia explains. Priced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000, her compositions keep the organic forms of pebbles intact, and portray love, family and everyday life.

Festival experience

All the artists were enthused by their festival experience. “I have been fortunate to engage with many senior artists, art enthusiasts, critics, and collectors at the event. Some experienced collectors even added my paintings to their collections,” Srivastava enthuses.

“My first solo exhibition at Nehru Centre was a major milestone, bringing me recognition and appreciation. I met many people, including fellow artists and senior artists, and received valuable feedback. Painting every day fuels my growth, and I look forward to exhibiting in more cities,” Jain says.

Many visitors shared personal stories relating to Lakhotia’s work. “That connection was truly heartwarming. Sales were encouraging, and the feedback and suggested niche themes have motivated me to push my creative boundaries further,” she recalls.

Tips for aspiring artists

All three artists are generous with sharing advice for aspiring creators. “Stay true to your passion and do not be afraid to experiment. The art world can be unpredictable, but persistence, originality, and a strong belief in your work will help you carve yo ur own space,” Lakhotia advises.

It is important to engage with audiences, take feedback positively, and keep evolving. “Every artist has a unique journey—embrace yours,” she adds.

“It is a privilege to live as an artist, to have the opportunity to pause, observe and reflect on the abundant beauty of nature gifted by the creator. Aspiring artists should focus on the fundamentals, work diligently, reflect deeply, experiment freely, and never compromise on core values,” Srivastava urges.

Jain believes artists should never be afraid to experiment. “Art is about exploration, discovery, and pushing boundaries. Every brushstroke, color choice, or new technique teaches something valuable,” she affirms.

“Feedback—whether from peers, mentors, or viewers—is a gift. Always take it positively, even if it is critical. It helps you see your work from different perspectives and grow as an artist,” Jain signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at India Art Festival Mumbai 2025.)