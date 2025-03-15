The women who forged their own path; Odisha’s trailblazing women leaders

Hello,

Earlier this week, Elon Musk’s satellite venture Starlink signed agreements with Jio Platforms and Bharti Airtel to offer high-speed satellite internet services in India. However, there is one obstacle that must be overcome: regulatory approvals.

According to reports, the central government has asked Starlink to set up a control centre in India to enable suspension or shutdown of communication services in sensitive and troubled areas, whenever required. The government also reportedly wants the company to institute a mechanism for call interception by law enforcement agencies.

Also, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has reportedly proposed a five-year period for spectrum allocation, countering Starlink, which has been advocating for a 20-year licence.

Regulatory scrutiny has stopped many businesses in their tracks. Recently, Ola Electric shut down its experience centres in Punjab, apprehending that authorities would raid its showrooms.

Back to Elon Musk. The world's richest man has reportedly warned that EV maker Tesla and other US exporters could be harmed by countries retaliating to US trade tariffs. This comes as Tesla stock plummeted nearly 30% over the last month on the Nasdaq.

Well, reality bites.

SheSparks

This year, SheSparks promises a call to action with a year-long movement to foster inclusivity, highlight change makers, and deliver equitable change to bring 10 lakh women into the workforce. The event to be held on March 21 at Shangri-La, Bengaluru, will feature changemakers leading from the front to create lasting impact.

As the wait grows shorter for an insightful, educational and interactive exchange of ideas and experiences, meet the trailblazers set to take the stage and spark conversations that drive real impact.

Pioneers:

Among the roster of speakers are trailblazers from all walks of business and industry, including Hardika Shah, the Founder and CEO of Kinara Capital, to IndiQube’s Meghna Agarwal and Dr Geetha Manjunath, founder, CEO, and CTO of Niramai Health Analytix.

Social impact entrepreneurship is set to get a spotlight, with speakers like Chetna Gala Sinha, who established the Mann Deshi Mahila Sahakari Bank and founded the first business school for rural women in India, and Dr Saundarya Rajesh, an award-winning social entrepreneur and DEI strategist.

The event will also feature talks from public figures and influencers such renowned illustrator, entrepreneur, and author Alicia Souza, social media finfluencer Sakchi Jain, and transgender activist, singer, and motivational speaker Akkai Padmashali.

Social Impact

Odisha is home to remarkable women who have become beacons of change and empowerment in their communities.

Among these remarkable women are Raimati Ghiuria, affectionately known as the “Queen of Millets,” and Sasmita Mangaraj, a self-help group leader. Their journeys are testaments to resilience, innovation, and dedication.

Grassroots leadership:

Raimati Ghiuria, a tribal farmer from the village of Nuaguda, has dedicated over three decades to the conservation and cultivation of millets. Her efforts in preserving 30 rare millet varieties and training hundreds of women in sustainable farming practices have earned her the title of ‘Millet Queen’

Ghiuria’s innovative approach includes teaching farmers to transplant millet saplings in rows, similar to rice cultivation, reducing costs and labour through her school, which enrolls around 500 individuals—300 of whom are women.

Meanwhile, Sasmita Mangaraj from the Khurda district of Odisha is working to empower women and guide them to financial independence through the “Sai Shakti Mahila Samiti,” a self-help group encompassing 400 members from Bhubaneswar’s slums and settlements.

Culture

For many urban Indians, the festival of colours evokes nostalgia—of sweet treats, water balloon fights, colour spattered faces, and the inevitable aftermath, the struggle of removing the stubborn pinks and blues!

While the carefree celebrations associated with Holi may have taken a backseat, the spirit of the festival lives on. Six startup founders pause and reflect on their favourite Holi memories, and how they have managed to keep some family traditions alive.

Carefree memories:

For Sirona Hygiene co-founder and CEO Deep Bajaj, Holi represents the carefree fun and community celebrations of his childhood. In the more organised and contained celebrations of today, the simplicity and spontaneity of the festival can often be lost, he feels.

For others, like LEAD Group Co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta, the celebrations, while still holding childhood nostalgia, have shifted and mellowed down to a quiet day—a chance to catch up on reading or pending tasks.

However, founders are still keeping the spirit of Holi alive in their own ways, from having smaller celebrations with old pichkaaris and colours, to cooking festive dishes and travelling back to their hometowns for the festivities.

News & updates

Black gold: Artificial intelligence is speeding up oil and gas drilling and prompting companies to take a second look at places they had viewed as too difficult or expensive to develop, executives detailed during the CERAWeek conference in Houston, US.

Up and up: Gold prices reached $3,000 an ounce for the first time in history Friday, boosted by demand for safe-haven assets as investors fret about US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and geopolitics. Gold is priced in dollars, so a weaker greenback has made the metal more appealing to buyers outside of the US.

Contraction: The UK economy shrank unexpectedly in January, in a blow to the government ahead of its Spring Statement later this month. The economy contracted by 0.1%, which was weaker than forecast, driven mainly by a decline in the manufacturing sector.

Which country is India’s biggest trading partner?

Answer: In 2023-24, China emerged as India's largest trading partner, with two-way commerce of $118.4 billion, slightly edging past the United States.

