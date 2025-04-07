7 Feel-good books that feel like a hug for your soul

Have you ever picked up a book that felt like a warm embrace? A story that gently wrapped around you, offering solace, comfort, and a sense of belonging? In a world filled with stress, uncertainty, and endless responsibilities, we often seek an escape—somewhere we can find warmth, hope, and reassurance. Books have the extraordinary ability to do just that. They transport us into beautifully crafted worlds where kindness prevails, friendships endure, and love triumphs over adversity.

Whether it’s a tender tale of second chances, a nostalgic childhood favourite, or a novel filled with endearing characters who feel like old friends, certain books can soothe the soul like a comforting cup of tea on a rainy day. These books remind us that we are not alone, that life has beauty even in its toughest moments, and that kindness, no matter how small, can make all the difference.

If you’re looking for books that will leave you with a full heart, a smile on your face, and perhaps even a few happy tears, this list is for you.

7 books that feel like a cosy hug for your soul

1. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

This enchanting novel tells the story of Linus Baker, a caseworker for the Department in Charge of Magical Youth. When he is sent on a special assignment to evaluate an orphanage filled with extraordinary children, he never expects to find a place that feels like home. With whimsical storytelling, endearing characters, and a message of acceptance and love, this book is like a warm embrace that lingers long after the last page.

2. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

Eleanor Oliphant has her life carefully structured—work, frozen pizza, and weekly calls with her mother. But beneath the surface, she’s deeply lonely. When she unexpectedly forms a friendship with a kindhearted coworker, her world slowly begins to change. This story is a powerful reminder of the impact of kindness, the beauty of human connection, and the healing that comes with letting others in.

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

What if you could see all the different paths your life could have taken? That’s exactly what happens to Nora Seed when she finds herself in the mysterious Midnight Library. As she explores alternate versions of her life, she discovers the importance of self-acceptance and the beauty of everyday moments. This novel is uplifting, thought-provoking, and filled with hope.

4. Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery

A timeless classic, Anne Shirley’s adventures in the quaint town of Avonlea are pure joy. With her wild imagination, boundless optimism, and knack for getting into amusing mishaps, Anne is a character who radiates warmth and charm. This book is a nostalgic, feel-good read that reminds us of the beauty in simple pleasures and the magic of kindred spirits.

5. The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George

Imagine a floating bookshop on the Seine, where books are prescribed like medicine for the soul. That’s the world of Jean Perdu, a literary apothecary who helps others heal through books, even as he struggles with his own past. This novel is filled with lyrical prose, heartwarming friendships, and a journey of self-discovery that will leave you feeling lighter.

6. The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion

Meet Don Tillman, a brilliant but socially awkward professor who embarks on a scientific quest to find a wife. What he doesn’t expect is to meet Rosie, a woman who challenges all his preconceived notions about love. This book is hilarious, heartwarming, and full of charm. It’s a delightful reminder that sometimes, the best things in life come when we least expect them.

7. Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom

This deeply touching memoir follows the real-life conversations between Mitch Albom and his former college professor, Morrie Schwartz, who is facing a terminal illness. Their weekly meetings turn into life lessons filled with wisdom, love, and perspective. This book is an emotional yet uplifting reminder to cherish every moment and to focus on what truly matters in life.

Conclusion

Reading has the power to heal, uplift, and bring comfort, and the books on this list embody that beautifully. Whether you need a reminder of life’s simple joys, the reassurance that kindness still exists, or just a cosy escape into a heartwarming story, these books will leave you feeling comforted and inspired.

So, the next time you need a literary hug, pick up one of these books, wrap yourself in a cosy blanket, and let the warmth of their stories envelop you.